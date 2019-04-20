Steve Smith and David Warner completed their remarkable comeback from the ball-tampering scandal that rocked cricket when they were, on Thursday, selected in defending champion Australia’s World Cup squad.
On Saturday, IPL team Rajasthan Royals decided to surprise his fans a bit more by naming him skipper, replacing the struggling Ajinkya Rahane.
Before the match against Mumbai Indians, RR were lying in 7th place – equal on point with Royal Challengers Bangalore with a game in hand. Whether the change impacts this season remains to be seen as Smith will leave for Australia soon.
