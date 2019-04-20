Steve Smith and David Warner completed their remarkable comeback from the ball-tampering scandal that rocked cricket when they were, on Thursday, selected in defending champion Australia’s World Cup squad.

On Saturday, IPL team Rajasthan Royals decided to surprise his fans a bit more by naming him skipper, replacing the struggling Ajinkya Rahane.

Before the match against Mumbai Indians, RR were lying in 7th place – equal on point with Royal Challengers Bangalore with a game in hand. Whether the change impacts this season remains to be seen as Smith will leave for Australia soon.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to RR’s decision:

Steve Smith as #IPL captain

Played 25* won 16 lost 8 (Win% 66.67)

As captain for...

1 PWI - 2012

9* RR - 2014 to 2015, 2019*

15 RPS - 2016 to 2017 #RRvMI#IPL2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 20, 2019

Steve Smith still banned from 'leadership role' in Australian cricket team.

But it clearly doesn't apply to the IPL - Rajasthan Royals have sacked Ajinkya Rahane as captain and replaced him with Smith. — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) April 20, 2019

He's still part of our leadership group - Smith on Rahane.



That word, Steve, is not that good :P — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 20, 2019

Smith replacing Rahane in the middle of the season. #RR will need someone else to replace Smith towards the end of the season. Incidentally, both don’t necessarily cut it in T20s. #RR — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 20, 2019

A reminder that Steve Smith's two year captaincy ban only applies to Australian international matches https://t.co/8IFeQu6pDX — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) April 20, 2019

Didn't RR just drop Steve Smith for the last match and now suddenly out of the blue he's become their skipper. Weird — Sherine Paul Solomon (@sherineruth) April 20, 2019

"Some people bring luck to their team" I told Lulu, my parrot. "Are you referring to Steve Smith?" he asked. #RajasthanRoyals #stevesmith #IPL2019 — Vivek S Patwardhan (@VivekUvaach) April 20, 2019

Steve Smith was dropped by Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Tonight he is back ... as captain. Listed to bat at No.3. He’d love a big IPL knock before joining Australia’s World Cup training camp in Brisbane. David Warner has been piling on the runs. — Sam Landsberger 🗯 (@SamLandsberger) April 20, 2019

Graeme Swann on Steve Smith captaining #RR"Hope this leadership group is.more cohesive than the Australian one"#SelectDugout #RRvMI — Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) April 20, 2019

Good move from RR to give back the captaincy to STEVE SMITH gone back to the best in business,after the departure of smith I think RR Should give captaincy to YOUNG SANJU SAMSON with added responsibility he would do wonders for RR #HaveYourSay @cricbuzz @IamNicck — Shobhanvinchhi95 (@Shobhan95) April 20, 2019