India’s medal hopes at the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships in Doha suffered a setback on Sunday as sprinter Hima Das pulled out of the women’s 400 meters heat.

Das broke down in the middle of her race at the Khalifa International Stadium with acute back pain.

“She had spasm at L4 and L5. The doctor who attended her has informed us and he said there’s nothing serious. She will be okay within a day or two,” Athletics Federation of India quoted Radhakrishnan Nair, India’s deputy chief coach, as saying.

The 19-year-old had made a name for herself last year by winning the gold medal at the World U20 Championships and the silver at the Asian Games in Jakarta.

India, though, had something to cheer for at the Asian Athletics Championships on Sunday as Poovamma Raju Machettira reached the 400 meters final with a time of 52.46. The 28-year-old came second in her heat.

Dutee breaks national mark

There was further cheer for the Indian contingent when sprinter Dutee Chand bettered the national mark in the 100m heat clocking a timing of 11.28sec.