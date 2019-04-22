MS Dhoni’s swashbuckling 84 went in vain as Royal Challengers Bangalore edged past Chennai Super Kings at home in a last-ball thriller on Sunday to keep their play-off hopes alive in the Indian Premier League.

Dhoni almost pulled off Chennai’s chase of 161 as he smashed five fours and seven sixes in his 48-ball blitz only to see his team lose by one run in Bangalore.

With defending champions Chennai needing 26 off the last over, Dhoni hit a four and three sixes but missed the final ball from Umesh Yadav and ran to get runs through byes.

RCB wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, who top-scored with 53 in his team’s 161/7, hit the stumps to run out Shardul Thakur as Virat Kohli’s side managed to win their third game.

“A whole lot of emotions. We thought we were outstanding with the ball till the 19th over mark. To be very honest, that was the last thing I would have expected,” said a relieved Kohli.

“But anything can happen in the game of cricket. MS (Dhoni) did what he does well and gave us a scare.”

The 37-year-old Dhoni, known for his finishing skills, lifted his side from a precarious 28/4 in the sixth over to bring them within touching distance of victory.

He built crucial partnerships including a 55-run fifth-wicket stand with Ambati Rayudu, who made 29, to try and calculate the chase.

“We did really well to restrict RCB below par. I think it was more of a calculation mistake that we lost wickets early on,” said the skipper.

“T20 is all about taking risks, but you can still calculate. A lot of boundaries were needed, right now you can calculate, one run there, and two runs there and we just lost by one run. But you can also say we missed some boundaries.”

South African paceman Dale Steyn did the early damage with his twin strikes to be on a hat-trick in the very first over of the Chennai innings.

Steyn got Australia’s Shane Watson caught at slip for five, on the fifth delivery and then bowled Indian batsman Suresh Raina for nought. He returned figures of 2/29.

But the finish was all about two Indian wicket-keepers — one almost pulling off a trademark finish, the other holding his nerve to pull off an incredible win.

Plenty of praise for Dhoni’s masterclass

Uff! Some game! Cricket needs Dhoni to write its scripts. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2019

Last year RCB v CSK at Chinnaswamy

Target: 206

Last 5 overs, CSK need 71 to win. MSD 38*(22)

CSK win with 2 balls to spare, MSD 70*(34) & 7 6s.



This year

Target: 162

Last 5 overs, CSK need 70. MSD 29*(27)

CSK lose by a run, MSD 84*(48) & 7 6s #RCBvCSK #IPL2019 #Dhoni — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 21, 2019

CSK team and fans shouldn't let their shoulders drop. Loss and win are part of the game and if you have to take a L, this is the only way it should be. Brilliant fight. Exciting riveting mind boggling Cricket. #IPL2019 — cricBC (@cricBC) April 21, 2019

26 off 6. Dhoni hai to lagbhag mumkin hai. #RCBvCSK — Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) April 21, 2019

There is Dre Russ school of batting and @msdhoni university of batting. @IPL — Sundar Raman (@ramansundar) April 21, 2019

Dhoni 🙏🏽 RESPECT. — Ashok Selvan (@AshokSelvan) April 21, 2019

Icebergs want to grow up and be Dhoni. — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 21, 2019

Accolades for player-of-the-match Parthiv Patel

No surprises @parthiv9 comes up clutch at the end. Consistently practices throwing down the stumps in his preparation. How good! 👏👏 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) April 21, 2019

First things first, Take a bow Parthiv Patel. We all bow down to you and your mental strength.



Highest run getter of his side today and then that run out in the end.

We love you, Parthiv Patel ❤️#RCBvsCSK — Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) April 21, 2019

First score 50 and run out of last ball



Rcb fans to parthiv patel#RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/76Uyb1gm0q — MD Hussain (@mdhussain216) April 21, 2019

What a throw in the end. Whoa. My Man Of The Match is Parthiv Patel. 🤗🙏 #RCBvCSK #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 21, 2019

Umesh Yadav tried his level best to maintain the losing tradition of RCB... but Parthiv Patel turned out to be the spoilsport for RCB.. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) April 21, 2019

That was one of the great finishes to an IPL match. Dhoni turning down singles with 36 required off 12, backing himself to get the job done alone and my oh my he nearly did. Superb catch & throw from Parthiv in the final over. RCB live to fight another day. #IPL #RCBvCSK — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 21, 2019

parthiv did a dhoni there with dhoni around #RCBvCSK — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 21, 2019

There were a few funny tangential tweets as well...