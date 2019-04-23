Rishabh Pant has attracted the attention of two legends at once – Ricky Ponting calling him a cricketer “on a different planet” and Sourav Ganguly summing up his ultra-aggressive batting with “wow”.
Days after being left out of India’s World Cup squad, Pant made a statement by guiding Delhi Capitals to a win over Rajasthan Royals. Set a target of 192 after Ajinkya Rahane roared back to form with a classy ton, Pant scored an unbeaten 78 off just 36 balls to hand his team a six-wicket win.
Dinesh Karthik, who has been picked for the World Cup squad as a back-up wicket-keeper ahead of Pant, has been having a torrid time in IPL 2019. He has scored 117 runs in 10 matches with a strike-rate of just 119.38.
And Pant’s knock was just the thing to set the tongues wagging again. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the ballistic knock.