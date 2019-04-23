Rishabh Pant has attracted the attention of two legends at once – Ricky Ponting calling him a cricketer “on a different planet” and Sourav Ganguly summing up his ultra-aggressive batting with “wow”.

Days after being left out of India’s World Cup squad, Pant made a statement by guiding Delhi Capitals to a win over Rajasthan Royals. Set a target of 192 after Ajinkya Rahane roared back to form with a classy ton, Pant scored an unbeaten 78 off just 36 balls to hand his team a six-wicket win.

Dinesh Karthik, who has been picked for the World Cup squad as a back-up wicket-keeper ahead of Pant, has been having a torrid time in IPL 2019. He has scored 117 runs in 10 matches with a strike-rate of just 119.38.

And Pant’s knock was just the thing to set the tongues wagging again. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the ballistic knock.

Rishabh Pant in the IPL since 2017:



39 innings

1386 runs [Most]

125 fours [2nd most]

77 sixes [Most]

38.5 average

168.82 S/R [3rd Best]#IPL2019 #RRvDC — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 22, 2019

Rishabh Pant will be very proud of this innings. Difference between promise and what a proper pro does. Look forward to seeing many more of these. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 22, 2019

Still seeing plenty of Pant vs Dhoni arguments.



My question is: why?



You have one of the greats in MS Dhoni + one of the rising stars in Rishabh Pant.



Embrace them both.#RRvDC #RRvsDC #IPL2019 — CricBlog (@cric_blog) April 23, 2019

Yesterday

DiK 4 runs in 6 balls

Rishabh Pant 78 runs in 36 balls.



Also Pant is not as good a keeper as Dhoni but he is FAR better Dik who holds several world records for missed stumps, catches and byes.



The Indian team selectors should be sacked straighty.



Bunch of losers — Suyash Bharadwaj (@Suyash75) April 23, 2019

Rishabh Pant played just 4 dot balls in this innings, all these dots came in first 11 balls he faced. How many players in d world can do this magic? You can easily count it using your fingers & he doing this at the age of 21



The talent Rishabh possess is IMPECCABLE!!! #RRvDC — Ashok Jammy (@AshokJammy_) April 22, 2019

Since 2017 in IPL,



Most runs:-

1386 - RISHABH PANT

1377 - Shikhar Dhawan

1225 - Virat Kohli

1158 - David Warner

1131 - Jos Buttler



Most sixes:-

77 - RISHABH PANT

72 - Chris Gayle

72 - Andre Russell

64 - AB de Villiers

63 - MS Dhoni#RRvDC — Kausthub45 (@kauSTats) April 22, 2019

Admit it , After MS Dhoni , #RishabhPant is the best Wicket keeper Indian Batsman right now .



78 runs of 36 balls not out , brilliant innings by Rishabh Pant. #DCvRR #RRvDC #IPL2019 — Zakir Khan (@ZakirKhan012) April 22, 2019

Rishabh Pant in IPL against some top Bowlers

Bumrah - 26 (25) & 4 dismissals

Bhuvneshwar - 58 (21) & 0 dismissal

Rashid khan - 53 (36) & 1 dismissal

Jofra Archer - 25 (12) & 0 dismissal

Yuzi Chahal - 44 (26) & 0 dismissal#RRvDC — JSK (@imjsk27) April 22, 2019

Rishabh Pant won the game today after watching Dhoni 'lagbhag' winning the game yesterday. Tribute from a youngster to a veteran. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) April 22, 2019

Rishabh Pant..boy... this guy is hard to fathom but such a joy to watch! What an innings! 👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#RRvDC — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 22, 2019