Swapna Barman won a silver medal in Heptathlon at the Asian Athletics Championships on Tuesday after scoring a season-best 5993 points.

The 22-year-old won India’s first medal on day three and made it the 11th medal overall for the country at the ongoing event. Barman finished with the silver medal behind Uzbekistan’s Ekaterina Vornina, who scored 6198 points and missed breaking legendary Ghada Shouaa’s meet record of 6259 points.

Vornina, who was returning to competition after giving birth to her daughter, was rather pleased with the result. “I won the Asian Games in 2014 and the Asian Championships in 2015, but I missed the 2017 edition to give birth (had a daughter). It feels so good to be back on top,” said Vornina, whose points total is a world lead.

Barman, however, was not satisfied after taking second place. “Not very happy, I am not pleased with my result in javelin throw this morning. Preparation was not good, I am injury queen you know (laughs), had a problem with my ankle. I really wanted to do better,” she said.

Barman had won gold medals at the Asian Championships in 2017 and the Asian Games in 2018.

In the women’s 3000m steeplechase, India’s Parul Chaudhary, who won a bronze in the 5000m, finished fifth with a personal best time of 10:03.43. Bahrain’s Yavi won by a huge margin.

Meanwhile in the women’s 200m, Dutee Chand stormed into the final after winning her heat with a time of 23.33s.