A three-team women’s T20 challenge will be played during the Indian Premier League playoffs next month in Jaipur, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Tuesday.

The tournament will open with a clash between Supernovas and Trailblazers on May 6 while Velocity will lock horns with Supernovas on May 8. Each team will play two matches and top two teams and the top two teams face off in the final on May 11.

All the matches will be standalone games. “The teams will comprise current and future stars of Indian cricket playing alongside a selection of the world’s best players. The combined strength of talent on display will showcase the quality of women’s cricket,” said a BCCI release. Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana will lead the three sides.