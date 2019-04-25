Under-fire Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik will be seeking a dramatic turnaround in the fortunes of his team when they host Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

KKR have suffered five defeats on the trot, exposing their over-reliance on Andre Russell, and Karthik has copped criticism for not promoting the big-hitting West Indian up the order.

Chosen ahead of Rishabh Pant in India’s ICC World Cup squad, the Tamil Nadu veteran, who was KKR’s leading run-getter last season, is struggling for runs with an average of 16.71 from nine outings.

Facing a must-win situation ahead of the remaining four matches, head coach Jacques Kallis has backed the under-fire skipper to script a 2014-like turnaround when they won their second title with nine wins in a row.

The frustration in the team management was palpable when Karthik, along with other under-performing India players, including Kuldeep Yadav, were given a couple of days break following their nine-wicket rout against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match.

“I think the guys are frustrated, and we felt they needed a break. DK went home for a day as well. It’s about getting the guys refreshed and just trying to be mentally up for the game again,” Kallis has said.

Under-performing spinners

The biggest letdown for the team has been its bowling unit, especially the spinners who have lacked sting at the Eden Gardens, something that was their main strength during the title-winning campaigns in 2012 and 2014.

The famed trio of Yadav, Sunil Narine and Piyush Chawla have accounted for just 16 wickets from 10 matches, summing up their misery.

That Yadav has got four wickets and was left out in Hyderabad was more worrying as they seek to revive their fortunes against a team they had beaten convincingly in the first leg. The pace attack too has been ordinary and KKR may be forced to rejig their fast-bowling combination once again.

Having been relegated to the bottom of the table after RCB’s win on Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals’ fate too hangs by a thread. They showed desperation with Steve Smith replacing Ajinkya Rahane as the captain ahead of their clash against Mumbai Indians.

The move clicked and RR were able to bring their campaign back on track by beating Mumbai. Rahane, too, roared back to form with an elegant century, albeit in a losing cause, against Delhi Capitals in their last match.

Rajasthan Royals’ only win at the Eden Gardens came in their very first visit to the venue — on May 20, 2008.

Head to Head in IPL

Overall: Matches – 19, Kolkata Knight Riders – 10, Rajasthan Royals – 9.

In Kolkata: Matches – 7, Kolkata Knight Riders – 6, Rajasthan Royals – 1.

Since 2018: Matches – 4, Kolkata Knight Riders – 4, Rajasthan Royals – 0.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Steve Smith, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Liam Livingstone, Varun Aaron, Jos Buttler, Shahshank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

[Inputs from PTI and iplt20.com]