Andre Russell’s Indian Premier League exploits deservingly earned him a place in the Jason Holder-led 15-member West Indies squad for the World Cup in England and Wales starting 30 May.

Russell has been in prime form for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and has single-handedly taken his side past the finish line in a few matches.

However, Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians and Sunil Narine of KKR have not picked in the squad.

As expected, 40-year-old Chris Gayle was also named and the ‘Universe Boss’ is expected to wear the West Indies jersey one last time in the 50-over format after announcing his retirement earlier this year.

Gayle’s opening partner will be Evin Lewis and the talented duo of Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer are in the squad.

Injured Alzarri Joseph has not been picked and the pace attack will be led by veteran Kemar Roach.

Russell last played a ODI for the Windies in July 2018 but his comeback, fitness permitting, was never a doubt.

“I spoke to Andre a few days ago. He has a few niggles. He has some pain behind his knee but he assured the selection panel that he’ll be okay for the World Cup,” Robert Haynes, the interim chairman of CWI, said.