Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2019 Indian Premier League season after he suffered a shoulder injury during the match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

The injury comes a month before the World Cup in which he has been named in South Africa’s 15-member squad.

The pacer was not part of the IPL initially and was called up mid-season as a replacement by RCB. He played only two matches before complaining about discomfort in his right shoulder.

“Dale felt discomfort after playing his second match at the tournament. Upon assessment and subsequent investigations, a flare-up of his right shoulder was confirmed,” Dr Mohammed Moosajee, the Proteas’ team doctor, was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com.

“With the World Cup around the corner, it is our priority to get him back to full fitness before the squad departs on May 19.”

He will return to South Africa and assessed by a shoulder specialist.

South Africa will take on hosts England in the first match of the competition on May 30 at The Oval.