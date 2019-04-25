The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the three teams that will take part in the Women’s T20 Challenge, which will be played between May 6 and 11 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj will lead the Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively.

Apart from the Indian players, the tournament will feature some of the top international cricketers from England, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in a four-match T20 tri-series.

The matches will be played during the playoff stage of the ongoing 12th edition of the Indian Premier League. All the teams consists of 13 players with four overseas cricketers each.

Some of the top international stars to feature in the series are England’s Natalie Sciver (Supernovas), New Zealand’s Sophie Devine (Supernovas), West Indies’ Stafanie Taylor (Trailblazers), England’s Sophie Ecclestone (Trailblazers), New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (Trailblazers), England’s Danielle Wyatt (Velocity) and New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr (Velocity) among others.

While WV Raman will coach the Supernovas, Biju George and Mamta Maben have been named as the coaches of Trailblazers and Velocity teams respectively.

Here are the full squads for the Women’s T20 Challenge

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Jemimah Rodrigues, Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Mansi Joshi, Natalie Sciver (England), Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha P Yadav, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Taniya Bhatia.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemlatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Suzie Bates (New Zealand).

Velocity: Mithali Raj (Captain), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy.

[Inputs from PTI]