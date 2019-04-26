Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag impressed with a handy cameo in his side pulled off a thrilling chase against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

The 17-year-old came close to scoring a well-deserved fifty before being dismissed in the penultimate over in the unlikeliest fashion. The teenager attempted to hook Andre Russell’s bouncer but disturbed the bails as he dragged his bat on the follow through and had to depart back to the pavilion.

Four, Dead Ball or Hit Wicket? It’s all happening https://t.co/Usizba8I19 via @ipl — Shivam Sharma (@Shivam_Sharma33) April 26, 2019

We take a look at instances from the past where batsmen have been dismissed in a similar fashion in the Indian Premier League.

1. Sheldon Jackson - Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL 2017)

Jackson was up against Washington Sundar who then played for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant franchise. The Saurashtra batsman rocked back to nudge the delivery towards the leg side only to dislodge the bails by his foot in the process.

2. Yuvraj Singh - Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2016)

In the 100th match of his IPL career against Mumbai Indians, Yuvraj Singh got out in a bizarre manner despite playing an important cameo.

Facing Mitchell McClenaghan, Yuvraj accidentally touched his bat to the stumps. It did not matter in the end as his side ran out comfortable winners in the match by 95 runs.

This was the first time a batsman got hit-wicket in the tournament after 2012 edition.

3. Deepak Hooda - Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2016)

In a match against Delhi Daredevils, the Baroda all-rounder stepped back into the crease to play a Nathan Coulter-Nile delivery towards short fine leg before unexpectedly stepping onto the stumps, scoring just 10 runs off 9 balls. Sunrisers lost the match by seven wickets, failing to build on a strong start provided by David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan.

4. David Warner - Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2016)

The Australian became the third SRH batsman to be hit wicket after Yuvraj Singh and Deepak Hooda. Shortly after scoring a fifty against Kings XI Punjab in an intense chase of 179 against Kings XI Punjab, the opener landed deep in the crease to play an Axar Patel delivery but disrupted the bails with his feet. Warner’s dismissal did not make a difference as his side won by 7 wickets.

5. Saurabh Tiwary - Royal Challengers Bangalore (2012)

Tiwary, playing for RCB back then against his former franchise Mumbai Indians departed for 21 runs after making contact with the stumps while facing Harbhajan Singh. Ambati Rayudu and Kieron Pollard steered Mumbai to a five-wicket win in the end, chasing down a total of 171 with ease.

6. Ravindra Jadeja - Chennai Super Kings (2012)

Ravindra Jadeja, the most expensive purchase in the IPL that season, bagged the man-of-the-match award - scoring 48 off 29 balls along with racking up five wickets - as CSK annihilated the Deccan Chargers by 74 runs. However, while facing Steyn earlier in the innings, the southpaw unexpectedly jumped onto his stumps while playing a shot.

7. Swapnil Asnodkar - Rajasthan Royals (IPL 2009)

The Goa batsman lost his wicket to Chennai Super Kings’ Albie Morkel during the 2009 edition that was held in South Africa as the Royals mustered up a total of 126. Suresh Raina’s unbeaten 98 off 55 paved the way for CSK’s comfortable 36-run win in the end.

8. Misbah-ul-Haq - Royal Challengers Bangalore (IPL 2008)

Sreesanth was involved again as Misbah-ul-Haq threw his wicket away in a match against Kings XI Punjab - becoming the first overseas batsman to be dismissed hit-wicket in the tournament. Misbah provided Bangalore a fiery start, smashing three boundaries and a maximum as he scored 22 runs in eight deliveries before disturbing the bails. Sreesanth was the pick of the bowlers as Punjab secured a thumping nine-wicket victory.

9. Musavir Khote - Mumbai Indians (IPL 2008)

Mumbai Indians’ uncapped all-rounder Musavir Khote was the first man in IPL history that fell prey to such a dismissal. Chasing 182 set by the Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai were bundled out for a paltry total of 116. Khote was the last man dismissed off a delivery by S Sreesanth.