Pranjala Yadlapalli made it to her first final of the season after coming back from a long injury layoff. However, Ramkumar Ramanathan’s promising run at the ATP Challenger in Nanchang came to an end in the semi-finals.

The 20-year-old Pranjala marched into the final of the $25,000 ITF event in Andijan in Uzbekistan after a 7-6 (5), 7-5 win over Maryna Chernyshova. She will take on Kamilla Chernyshova in the hope of her third $25,000 ITF trophy.

Pranjala, who had won two titles in Lagos, Nigeria, and made her WTA debut at the Mumbai Open in a breakthrough 2018, was laid low by an injury layoff for the first part of 2019. She was away for three months after retiring from a match in Solapur in December.

On the ATP Challenger circuit, Ramkumar’s quest for his first title continued as the fourth seed lost to top seed Jordan Thompson 6-7 (2), 3-6 in Nanchang, China. At the Tallahassee Challenger, Sumit Nagal’s good run came to an end in the quarters. He lost 2-6, 6-1, 5-7 to third seed Corentin Moutet.

On the doubles circuit, top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Dominic Inglot went down in the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 Hungarian Open. The top seeds lost to Ernests Gulbis and Andre Begemann 3-6, 4-6 in the quarter-final.

ITF Results

Arjun Kadhe and Vijay Sundar Prashanth beat Danylo Kalenichenko and Niels Lootsma 6-3, 6-2 to reach the final of the $25,000 ITF event in Abuja, Nigeria. Earlier, Dan Added had beaten Kadhe 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the singles.

ATT Results

At the first-ever Asian Tennis Tour Asian Ranking Men’s Tennis Championships in Mumbai, sixth seed Prithvi Sekhar set up a final with giant-killer Ishaque Eqbal.

In the semi-finals Sekhar outplayed lucky loser Raghav Jaisinghani 6-3, 6-0 while Eqbal ended the promising run of young Theertha Marcherla 6-3, 6-2.