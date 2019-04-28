India No 1 Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost in the final qualifying round at the ATP 250 event in Munich to Dennis Istomin 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday.

Prajnesh, earlier, survived a scare to start his qualifying campaign at the Munich Open with a tough first-round win. The second seed dropped the first set but fought back to beat Alexander Erler 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 in a match that lasted almost two-and-a-half-hours.

The Indian could yet make it to the main draw should a Lucky Loser spot open up.

The world No 75 suffered a third straight defeat against Istomin as he had earlier lost to him at the Asian Games and the Australian Open wildcard playoffs.

Pranjala Yadlapalli, who was playing her first final of the season after returning from an injury layoff, went down in a topsy-turvy match the $25,000 ITF event in Andijan, Uzbekistan. The 20-year-old lost to Kamilla Chernyshova 6-0, 1-6, 3-6 to finish as the runner-up.

At the first-ever Asian Tennis Tour Asian Ranking Men’s Tennis Championships in Mumbai, Ishaque Eqbal Of Kolkata outplayed Prithvi Sekhar Of Chennai to lift the inaugural trophy. In a one sided final Eqbal, who had secured three upsets in the event, knocked out Sekhar 6-1 , 6-2 in the match lasting for just over an hour.

The all-Indian pair of Arjun Kadhe and Vijay Sundar Prashanth lost the doubles final of the $25,000 ITF event in Abuja in Nigeria, going down 4-6, 4-6 against Dan Added and Michail Pervolarakis.