Hardik Pandya could not take Mumbai Indians over the line but such was his blistering knock against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday that it may well go down as one of the best innings in Indian Premier League.
On a day that serial big-hitter Andre Russell smashed an unbeaten 80 to help Kolkata Knight Riders notch up a season’s best score of 232/2, the 25-year-old Indian overshadowed the effort with a stunning 91 off 34 balls.
He almost pulled off a miraculous chase but it was KKR who ended their six-match losing streak winning by 34 runs at the Eden Gardens.
Mumbai were in trouble at 58-4 when Pandya walked into the middle and hit the ball to all parts of the ground, bringing up the IPL’s fastest fifty of the season in 17 balls. He smashed six fours and nine sixes before falling to left-arm England paceman Harry Gurney as Mumbai’s chase fell short.
However, fans all over India were ecstatic to see the exhibition of hitting, hoping that Pandya will carry the same kind of form to the World Cup next month. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the slam-bang from the Indian all-rounder.
To end on a funny note...