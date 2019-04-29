The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday announced the schedule and timings of Indian Premier League playoffs and final and the women’s T20 challenge. The four matches of IPL 2019 will commence half an hour earlier to the normal 8 pm start in league phase.

The Qualifier 1 will be held on May 7 in Chennai and will begin at 7:30 pm. The eliminator and Qualifier 2 will be played in Visakhapatnam on May 8 and 10 respectively. Hyderabad will host the final on May 12 and will also start at 7:30 pm.

The four matches including the final of the women’s T20 challenge will be held in Jaipur from May 6 and the final will held on May 11. The four matches are scheduled on May 6, May 8, May 9 and May 11. Apart from the second game, which starts at 3:30 pm, all other matches will begin at 7:30 pm.

IPL Playoffs and final schedule

Qualifier 1: May 7, 7:30 pm

Team 1 vs Team 2

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Eliminator: May 8, 7:30 pm

Team 3 vs Team 4

VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Qualifier 2: May 10, 7:30 pm

Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1

VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Final: May 12, 7:30 pm

Winner of Qualifier 1 vs winner of Qualifier 2

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Women’s T20 Challenge schedule

1st match: May 6, 7:30 pm

Supernovas vs Trailblazers

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

2nd match: May 8, 3:30 pm

Trailblazers vs Velocity

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

3rd match: May 9, 7:30 pm

Supernovas vs Velocity

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Final: May 11, 7:30 pm

1st placed vs 2nd placed

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur