The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday announced the schedule and timings of Indian Premier League playoffs and final and the women’s T20 challenge. The four matches of IPL 2019 will commence half an hour earlier to the normal 8 pm start in league phase.
The Qualifier 1 will be held on May 7 in Chennai and will begin at 7:30 pm. The eliminator and Qualifier 2 will be played in Visakhapatnam on May 8 and 10 respectively. Hyderabad will host the final on May 12 and will also start at 7:30 pm.
The four matches including the final of the women’s T20 challenge will be held in Jaipur from May 6 and the final will held on May 11. The four matches are scheduled on May 6, May 8, May 9 and May 11. Apart from the second game, which starts at 3:30 pm, all other matches will begin at 7:30 pm.
IPL Playoffs and final schedule
Qualifier 1: May 7, 7:30 pm
Team 1 vs Team 2
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Eliminator: May 8, 7:30 pm
Team 3 vs Team 4
VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Qualifier 2: May 10, 7:30 pm
Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1
VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Final: May 12, 7:30 pm
Winner of Qualifier 1 vs winner of Qualifier 2
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Women’s T20 Challenge schedule
1st match: May 6, 7:30 pm
Supernovas vs Trailblazers
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
2nd match: May 8, 3:30 pm
Trailblazers vs Velocity
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
3rd match: May 9, 7:30 pm
Supernovas vs Velocity
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Final: May 11, 7:30 pm
1st placed vs 2nd placed
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur