Heading into the final week of league matches in the 12th edition of Indian Premier League, the race for playoffs is still very much on. The first team to qualify for the knockouts (surprise, surprise) was Chennai Super Kings. The team to follow the defending champions (a surprise, for real) was Delhi Capitals, who will be in the playoffs after a gap of six seasons.

Here’s a look at the scenarios for how the playoffs are likely to shape up this year.

(Note: This article will be updated daily till all four teams are confirmed for the elimination stage)

(NRR: Net Run-Rate)

As of SRH v KXIP on April 29

Chennai Super Kings (Qualified)

Points: 16 after 12 games

Remaining matches: vs DC (Home), vs KXIP (Away)

The question for CSK now is where they finish. One more win should be enough to seal a top-two spot, two wins will certainly do so. The match between CSK and DC in Chennai becomes a crucial one for the defending champions who would like, more than Delhi, to finish in the top two and play the Qualifer 1 at home. And much like 2018, CSK might be in a position to knock KXIP out (if that has not already happened) in the last league match.

Delhi Capitals (Qualified)

Points: 16 after 12 games

Remaining matches: vs CSK (Away), vs RR (Home)

Much like CSK, it’s a question of where Delhi finish now. The two matches that are left (one in Chennai and one in Delhi) are on pitches the Capitals would not enjoy playing on very much, so it’s probably for the best that qualification has been taken care of before any final nerves set in.

Mumbai Indians

Points: 14 after 12 games

Remaining matches: vs SRH (Home), vs KKR (Home)

The simplest of all equations. Win either of their two home games, and MI are guaranteed a place in the business end of the tournament. Should they win both and either of Delhi or Chennai lose their last two games, a top-two finish is in their hands as well. If Mumbai end up losing both their matches, NRR is likely to come in play with a possible five-way tie on 14 points for two playoff spots (more on that below). Rohit Sharma’s side are decently placed in that worst case scenario as well, should they manage to avoid big defeats.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Points: 12 after 12 games

Remaining matches: vs MI (Away), vs RCB (Away)

There are two clear advantages for SRH: Playoffs fate very much in their control thanks to the win against KXIP and the best NRR in the league by some distance. Any tiebreaker will see Sunrisers comfortably through.

There is one big disadvantage though: Two away games with their two best players – David Warner and Jonny Bairstow – already done for the season.

Scenario 1: If SRH beat MI (who lose both their matches) and RR along with either of KXIP and KKR win both their matches, a five-way tie on 14 points for two playoff spots will ensue. That will suit the 2018 runners-up should they manage to avoid a big defeat against RCB.

Scenario 2: One team can even qualify with 12 points this season (which will be a new league record for playoffs cut-off) and SRH are likely to benefit in that case. If SRH lose both their matches, KXIP / KKR win one each, Royals lose to RCB and defeat DC (and this is what Virat Kohli would want to happen as well), with RCB winning both theirs, it will result in a five-way tie on 12 points for one playoff spot. Let’s be clear, if at all a situation arises where a team qualifies with 12 points, it’s in all likelihood going to be the Sunrisers.

These two scenarios are likely to apply for the teams to follow in this list as well.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Points: 10 after 12 games

Remaining matches: vs KXIP (Away), vs MI (Away)

Despite their home games coming to an end, the morale-boosting win against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens puts Dinesh Karthik’s team in a decent position despite the bizarre run of six straight defeats. Especially considering both their matches are against direct playoff rivals. Two wins for KKR (which will damage their rivals run-rate as well) will place them ideally in a NRR battle between multiple teams.

KKR can even avoid the NRR scenario on 14 points – if SRH lose both their matches, RR lose one of theirs and KXIP lose to CSK as well. The 12-point scenario is also a possibility on paper for KKR.

Rajasthan Royals

Points: 10 after 12 games

Remaining matches: vs RCB (Away), vs DC (Away)

For their part, it’s fairly straightforward for the Royals. They have to win both their games. Even that will not be enough with their NRR in the negative, if SRH win both their matches and MI defeat KKR. A 14-point tie (see: Sunrisers above) between teams seems to be the best case possible for Rajasthan who have to win and possibly with big margins.

Kings XI Punjab

Points: 10 after 12 games

Remaining matches: vs KKR (Home), vs CSK (Home)

If R Ashwin and Co had managed to win against SRH in Hyderabad, they could have been in a wonderful position with two home games to close out the season. Instead, their lives got a whole lot harder especially due to the NRR beating handed down by David Warner’s farewell innings.

Much like the Royals, Punjab’s best hope is to win both their matches while improving their NRR and emerge favourably in a 14-point tiebreaker. For starters, the match against KKR is a virtual knock-out for both teams and the Chris Gayle vs Andre Russell showdown has the makings of a classic.

Like the 2018 edition, they have one slender advantage: of playing the final match of the league phase and knowing exactly what’s the equation in front of them to qualify if there is a tiebreak scenario.

Like the 2018 edition, they have to face the mighty CSK in their final match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Points: 8 after 12 games

Remaining matches: vs RR (Home), vs SRH (Home)

Refer 12-point scenario above in the Sunrisers section. Here’s a thing, if RCB can overcome a negative 0.694 NRR and qualify in a five-team shootout with 12 points, maybe pigs will start to fly.