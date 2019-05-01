Apurvi Chandela achieved a new milestone in her career as the shooter became the new world No 1 in women’s 10m air rifle event, according to the latest rankings released by the International Shooting Sport Federation on Wednesday. Anjum Moudgil occupies the No 2 spot in the same event to make it a one-two for India.

Expressing her happiness, Chandela tweeted about the moment saying she “touched a milestone in my shooting career.”

Chandela has been in good form and won the gold medal with a world record sore in the 10m air rifle event at the season-opening shooting World up in New Delhi earlier this year. Moudgil won a silver at the World Championship last year. Both shooters had booked a quota place for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for India at the championship in Changwon last September.

Divyansh Singh Panwar, who won two medals at the recently-concluded World Cup in Beijing, rose to No 1 in the world. The 16-year-old had won the silver medal in men’s 10m air rifle event along with a mixed team gold with Moudgil. He also claimed the quota for Tokyo Olympics with the medal.

In the pistol events, Manu Bhaker is the world No 10 in 25m pistol category in the women’s section while Anish Bhanwala also occupied the number 10 spot the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol.

In 10m air pistol, Abhishek Verma, who also won a gold medal in Beijing, is world No 3 while New Delhi World Cup gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary sits at No 6.