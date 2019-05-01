Spain’s World Cup-winning captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas has been taken to hospital after suffering a cardiac incident at FC Porto’s training ground, Portuguese media reported.

The 37-year-old is reported to have had the incident during a training session with his current club FC Porto but is understood to be out of danger, according to BBC Sport. The club have said he is “stable” in hospital and remains under observation.

Casillas had recently extended his contract with the Portuguese champions till 2020.

The prolonged deal for Casillas, who turns 38 in May, also includes an option for a further year, according to club president Jorge Pinto da Costa.

“It’s not easy to count on someone who’s almost 38 years old,” Casillas had said. “I’m grateful for the confidence shown in me and hope to finish my career at a club where I feel at home.”

Earlier Casillas, who also captained Spain to European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012, had said he would like to keep on playing until he is 40.