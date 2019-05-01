Kumar Sangakkara will be the next president of the Marylebone Cricket Club, stated an official release by Lord’s on Wednesday. The Sri Lankan great will be the first non-British president of the MCC, which is considered to be the custodian of the game’s laws.

Sangakkara will take up the post on October 1 this year and will serve for a period of 12 months. His nomination was announced by the current president, Anthony Wreford, at the MCC Annual General Meeting on Wednesday at Lord’s.

In 2012, Sangakkara was awarded Honorary Life Membership of the club. In the same year, he joined MCC’s World Cricket committee and remains an active member.

“It is a huge honour to be named the next president of MCC and it is a role that I am thoroughly looking forward to,” said Sangakkara. “For me, MCC is the greatest cricket club in the world, with its global reach and continued progress for cricket on and off the pitch. The year 2020 is going to be yet another significant one in cricket, especially at Lord’s, and I am thrilled that I am going to be able to play a part in supporting its future as President of MCC.”

The 41-year-old appears twice on the Honours Boards at Lord’s, with both innings coming in 2014. He hit 147 in the Test draw with England, and 112 in Sri Lanka’s One-Day International victory over the same opposition.

Current MCC President, Anthony Wreford said: “As MCC looks to broaden both our horizons and international reputation, I’m delighted that Kumar has accepted the invitation, which he did in January this year, to be the next President of MCC. He is an outstanding individual both on and off the field and will make a huge contribution to the Club. In a World Cup and Ashes year he will also have a significant role to play as President Designate.”