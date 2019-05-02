Uma Chauhan of National Sailing School, Bhopal faced tough competition from Sachin Bethamalla of Navy Boys Sailing Club but managed to maintain her lead at the Junior Coastal Multiclass Regatta organized by Corps of Engineering Sailing Club at Marve Beach in Mumbai on Wednesday.

It was a tough day for Sailors as the winds were as low as 5 knots and many boats had to be towed to the start line for their races.

A few sailors started early because of the slow wind and were disqualified from two of the three races held on Wednesday.

With Sachin almost at her tail, Uma took some smart decisions at crucial moments to keep him at bay and emerge leader after 10 races.

Uma will have a fight on her hands on Thursday from Sachin who will do his best to get a lead and clinch the Optimist class trophy.

Meanwhile Sathiya Sudan of Trishna Sailing Club, Bengaluru dominated the RS One class again as he kept a distance between him and Ishwarya and finished the day as the top sailor.

In the 420 Class race, Dawood Qureshi and Pradeep Thakur of NSS came close on many occasions to overtake the pair of Pilli Akhil and Binoob M of Corps of Engineers Sailing Club but they failed to do so as Akhil and Binoob had a perfect race leaving no chance for their opponents to get ahead in the tournament

Results:

Optimist Class: 1st Uma Chauhan (NSS), 2nd Sachin Bethamalla (NBSC), 3rd Raj Vishwakarma (NSS)

Laser Radial Class: 1st Govind Bairagi (NSS), 2nd Satish Yadav (NSS), 3rd N Hemant

Laser 4.7 Class: 1st Shikhanshu Singh (TSC), 2nd Jaydeep Thakur (NSS), 3rd Durga Prasad Erra (NBSC)

RS One: 1st Sathiya Sudan (TSC), 2nd Ishwariya Ganesh (TNSA), 3rd Mandeep (CESC)

420 Class: 1st Binoob M & Pilli Akhil (CESC), 2nd Dawood Qureshi & Pradeep Thakur (NSS), 3rd Alen Thomas & Bharath (TSC)

29ER Class: 1st S Gagan & Abhishek Pandey (TSC), 2nd Aashish Vishwarkarma & Alankar Suryavanshi (NSS), 3rd Shivpujjan and Ajay Raj (CESC)