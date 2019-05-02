Bajrang Punia won back-to-back gold medals by claiming the gold at the Ali Aliev invitational tournament in Dagestan, Russia on Thursday. The world number one in 65 kg category had won the gold at the Asian Championships in Xi’an, China last week.

In the 65 kg final at Ali Aliev, Punia defeated local favourite Viktor Rassadin 13-8 in what was another come from behind win.

At the end of the first period, the Indian trailed 3-7 after giving up three takedowns for six points and one point for failed challenge. Punia got his points via one takedown and a point after Rassadin was warned for hitting his face with fingers.

As usual, Punia up the ante in the second period. Rassadin was one again warned for hitting on the left eye of Punia who later completed two more takedowns for an 8-7 lead.

With 45 seconds left, Punia exposed Rassadin for four points in the danger zone. A failed challenge from the Russian extended Punia’s lead to 13-7. Rassadin was able to get a point for a pushout to make it 8-13 but it was too little too late.

Punia will bring a handsome prize of around $7700 after winning the gold medal.

Next up, he will travel to the United States to participate in the Beat the Streets competition at the Madison Square Garden, New York on May 6.