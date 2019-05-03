US striker Carli Lloyd was named to her fourth Women’s World Cup roster on Thursday while 11 newcomers were chosen by US coach Jill Ellis for the upcoming tournament in France.

Twelve veterans of the 2015 Women’s World Cup-winning team feature on a roster that averages 80 caps per player.

Lloyd became the ninth US woman to be selected for four or more World Cup lineups while six others – defenders Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara and Ali Krieger and forwards Tobin Heath, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan – were named to a third American roster.

“Selecting a World Cup team is a long process, and I want to thank the players - the ones that made the final team and the ones that didn’t - for all of their hard work over the past two and a half years,” Ellis said.

“They all pushed each other in every training session and every game and challenged the coaches to make some tough decisions. These 23 players have been through adversity and success. It’s a group that has the talent, confidence, experience and desire to help us win the World Cup.”

US women will face South Africa on May 12, at Santa Clara, California; New Zealand four days later in St. Louis and Mexico on May 26 in Harrison, New Jersey, before departing for France.

The Americans open the Women’s World Cup in Group F against Thailand, Chile and Sweden, their first match against the Thai side on June 11 in Reims.

“The growth of the women’s game around the world is not something that’s taken us by surprise,” Ellis said. “Our players have been steeled in this highly competitive environment and that has helped develop an entire roster that has the depth and versatility we need to navigate what will be a tremendously difficult and exciting tournament.”

Two players make their first World Cup roster at age 31 in Allie Long, a 2016 Olympian, and Jessica McDonald, the only mother on the team with a seven-year-old son.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns)

Midfielders: Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Allie Long (Reign), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage)

Forwards: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue), Jessica McDonald (NC Courage), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Utah Royals FC), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Reign)