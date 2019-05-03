South African pacer Kagiso Rabada is set to miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League season due to injury concerns, his team Delhi Capitals announced on Friday.

The Purple Cap holder has been carrying a back niggle over the last couple of days and has been advised to return by Cricket South Africa, as a precautionary measure ahead of the ICC World Cup.

The 23-year-old Rabada, who took 25 wickets in the 12 matches that he played this season, said the decision was taken keeping in mind the quadrennial showcase even starting from May 30.

“It is indeed very hard for me to leave the Delhi Capitals at this stage of the tournament,” he said. “But with the World Cup just a month away, a collective decision has been made for me in this regard. It’s been a tremendous season for me with the Delhi Capitals, both on and off the field, and I truly believe that our team can win the trophy.”

Delhi Capitals’ Head Coach Ricky Ponting said, “It’s unfortunate that Rabada is having to leave us at this stage of the tournament. But I have full confidence in our team, and I’m sure each and every member of this unit will step up to the occasion.”

Delhi Capitals have already qualified for the playoffs of IPL 2019, and play Rajasthan Royals in their last league game of the season on 4 May at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.



