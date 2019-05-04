Rajasthan Royals’ teenager Riyan Parag became the youngest player at 17 years and 175 days to score a half-century in the Indian Premier League when he got to the milestone against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.
Young Parag (50 off 49, 4x4s, 2x6s) was the lone bright spot for Rajasthan as he held on to one end and notched up his first IPL fifty to take the visitors close to the 120-run mark against DC.
Rajasthan had a disastrous start after opting to bat as they were reduced to 30 for four at the end of the first six overs of powerplay with Ishant Sharma doing the bulk of the damage.
Parag and Shreyas Gopal tried to stabilise the innings with a 27-run fifth-wicket stand before Mishra picked up two wickets in consecutive deliveries in the 12th over to disturb Rajasthan’s resistance.
After Amit Mishra picked up three wickets to further dent Royals, it was left to Parag to add some respectability to the total. The Assam teenager, after a watchful start, opened up late and smacked Ishant for two fours to pick up 18 runs off the 17th over and then smashed Boult for two sixes in the final over before being dismissed in the last ball of the innings.
(With PTI inputs)