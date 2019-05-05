Chile’s Cristian Garin sprung a second surprise in two days at the Munich Open on Saturday, beating third seed Marco Cecchinato 6-2, 6-4 to reach the final of the clay court ATP tournament.

Garin, ranked 47 in the world, beat world No 3 and two-time Munich champion Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals on Friday before continuing his fine form against Cecchinato in a semi-final which was repeatedly interrupted by rain.

Ranked outside the top 200 just a year ago, Garin won his first ATP Tour title in Houston last month.

The 22-year-old Chilean will face Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut or Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in Sunday’s final.

The winner of the second semi-final will be forced to play back-to-back games on Sunday after Bautista Agut and Berrettini’s meeting was postponed due to the rain. Bautista Agut and Berrettini will now meet at 0900 GMT on Sunday morning.

Results

Semi-finals

Cristian Garin (CHI) bt Marco Cecchinato (ITA x3) 6-2, 6-4

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x4) v Matteo Berrettini (ITA) – postponed to Sunday (0900 GMT) due to rain.

