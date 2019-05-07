“Don’t shoot! Pass the ball, pass the ball!,” were the thoughts wandering inside Pep Guardiola’s head just before Vincent Kompany lined up to shoot from distance.

With Manchester City heading for a frustrating evening at the Etihad Stadium on Monday after failing to find the back of the net against Leicester City, it was Kompany’s moment of brilliance that secured a narrow 1-0 win for the home side in the end.

Guardiola’s men have now scored 157 goals this season but there will not be a more spectacular or unexpected one than that which may deliver the title.

No one saw it coming, but Kompany well knew what he was doing. The Manchester City captain took his time before unleashing a swerving 25-yard screamer from outside the box with 20 minutes to go on the clock, his first goal of the campaign.

This view of the Kompany goal... could watch all day! pic.twitter.com/7Ch32Dv7R9 — ASG (@ahadfoooty) May 6, 2019

Although Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel had denied Sergio Aguero on multiple occasions earlier in the game, there was no way he could manage to stop this one.

Kompany had scored most of his goals for City mostly from inside the box through set pieces but this one left everyone stunned. Even Twitter.

Mane watching kompany hit that belter pic.twitter.com/gdH1iwqp3I — Balerion (@Krimdelakrim2) May 6, 2019

kompany when he scored that goal pic.twitter.com/9db1S3fDxD — JB (@Japression) May 6, 2019

Liverpool fans when Kompany scored that goal out of nowhere 😂 #MCILEI pic.twitter.com/oQRq0klKRw — Mesut (@Tvvittergod1) May 6, 2019

Kompany goal to titinic music 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ki0tsaTaIy — 💙🖤 (@_jennifer1878) May 6, 2019

Pep accompanied by Kompany pic.twitter.com/CfT9QkKBQC — The Pep (@GuardiolaTweets) May 6, 2019

It had been 6 years since Vincent Kompany last shot on target with his feet. Now he has scored a screamer to end the scousers title hopes. You love to see it. — Rafael Reszczynski (@RReszczynski1) May 6, 2019

First day of Ramadan and this happens? Vincent Kompany’s right leg was powered by Allah. Alhumdilulah I’m converting this weekend I’ve seen the light — Jamie (@jmemc55) May 6, 2019

Jamie Vardy vs Manchester City:



Shots: 0

Shots on target: 0

Crosses: 0

Successful dribbles: 0



Chilled in Kompany’s pocket for 93 minutes. https://t.co/sf4mZjMTWM — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) May 6, 2019

Liverpool Fans after Vincent Kompany's Goal. pic.twitter.com/RZTHw2i2rX — Football Obsession (@Footy_Obsession) May 6, 2019

Watching Kompany score a one in a million.. pic.twitter.com/DU4GBZNQLq — Ash (@Ash93LFC) May 6, 2019

Liverpool fans after seeing the Kompany goal pic.twitter.com/jEcoSxSoYn — 𝕃𝕚𝕦 𝕂𝕒𝕟𝕘🔥 (@SHAKU_98) May 6, 2019

That look you give your best friend when they reserve a chair for you in front of class 😉😊 #MCILEI kompany #ComeOnCity pic.twitter.com/o5bf2PXRXs — E_Nyagah 🇰🇪 (@NyagahErique) May 7, 2019

Manchester City's Captain --- Vincent Kompany

Manchester United's Captain --- Ashley Young pic.twitter.com/92b9Xqumub — yusuf oladapo (@TINYDAPO) May 6, 2019

After Vincent Kompany's screamer :Liverpool fans to their kids .....And that's how we almost won the league 😂😂😂 #MCILEI pic.twitter.com/kMzqpqAQym — Muyiwa (@Mussprince_seal) May 6, 2019

Not a good time to go to the toilet..

That moment you turn your back on the game to go to the toilet check out the chap just walking out as kompany smashes it #paddypower #socceram #skysports #mancity pic.twitter.com/TIGs1sd6X9 — Spencers Decorating (@ChelseaSpencer) May 6, 2019

😂😂 the the replay of Kompany goal, I see a guy walking out goingbto the toilet madness — BℒᎯℂᏦ ℕℐᎶℋᏆ (@AS_Northbank) May 6, 2019

City fan going down the gangway just as Kompany scores 👀 must be gutted #mcfc pic.twitter.com/sQhg1CYq34 — Dale Harrison🦉 (@S6Dale) May 6, 2019

Kompany after the match said he had lived up to a vow to “one day” score a long-range goal.

“I hadn’t scored this season but I always feel in big moments that I’m going to do something,” Kompany told Sky Sports.

“Today was a little bit of frustration, everyone was saying ‘don’t shoot, don’t shoot’ and I could really hear it; I thought hold on a second, I’ve not come this far in my career for young players to tell me if I can take a shot, and I just had a go!”

The Belgian last hit the target from outside the area back in 2007 but Kompany insisted: “I’ve scored goals like that in training!

“It’s 15 years I’ve been in top-level football, midfielders telling me ‘don’t shoot, play the ball wide’ and every time they miss, for 15 years I’ve been saying ‘I promise you, one day I’m going to have a shot from outside the box and I’m going to score a goal and you’re going to be really happy with that one’.”

(with AFP inputs)