IPL 2019, Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings live: MS Dhoni opts to bat first
Live updates from the first playoff game of IPL 2019.
Live updates
7.00 pm: MS Dhoni wins the toss (Mumbai technically the “home” team because they finished first so Rohit was tossing). ‘Thala’ Dhoni calls heads and it is heads. CSK will be batting first.
6.59 pm: We are close to the toss. Mumbai Indians have shown the tendency to bat first on occasion this IPL and even though Rohit loss the toss in Chennai a few days back, batting first proved to be crucial for Mumbai.
6.57 pm: Sanjay Manjrekar in the pitch report says do not expect a high-scoring match. After all, there has not been a single 180+ total in Chennai this season. There will be plenty of eyes on how the pitch plays though, the Chepauk tracks have come under plenty of criticism.
6.55 pm: Rohit Sharma seemed confident ahead of this match: “We know about the IPL that the business end matters, we always come back well in the second half of this tournament.”
6.53 pm: MI are the only team in IPL who have a winning record overall against CSK.
Good news for CSK is that the men in yellow have a slightly better record against MI in playoffs.
Head to head in IPL:
Overall: Matches – 26, Mumbai Indians – 15, Chennai Super Kings – 11.
Since 2015: Matches – 8, Mumbai Indians – 6, Chennai Super Kings – 2.
In knockouts / playoffs: Matches – 7, Mumbai Indians – 3, Chennai Super Kings – 4.
6.49 pm:
- It was a long time coming, it was not pretty but Rohit Sharma’s first half century of the season helped MI end another CSK streak — this time, their winning run at Chepauk. Mumbai won by 46 runs and managed to keep their incredible record of not losing in Chennai for four consecutive times (a streak that dates back to 2010 for various reasons) while CSK suffered their first defeat at Chepauk since their return. Worth remembering, though, that Dhoni was missing in action in that match.
643 pm:
- When the two sides met early on in Mumbai, Rohit’s men brought an end to the defending champions’ unbeaten start to the season. The star of the show was Hardik, of course, with his power-hitting and crucial breakthroughs with the ball. In what will be a night to remember for the young all-rounder, MI produced a clinical performance to hand CSK their first defeat of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League. And a convincing 37-run defeat at that.
6.35 pm: On Tuesday, the Super Kings will be banking on home comfort to turn the tide against an opposition that seems to be peaking at the right time. CSK boast of a tremendous record at home this season, winning six of their seven games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
The one blip? Against Mumbai, of course.
In fact, Mumbai Indians have historically done well in Chennai. Since 2013, CSK have lost only four matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and three of those losses were against the Paltan.
6.30 pm: Three time-champions vs three-time champions. The team that finished No 1 on table and in form vs the team that has played in the Indian Premier League playoffs in all 10 seasons they have been part of the tournament. Some call it the El Clasico of IPL, but you do not need such monikers to be excited about Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings.
Hello all, and welcome to the first playoff game of the 2019 season.
Chennai Super Kings host Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk in Qualifier 1 of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League. The match promises to be an intense battle as it pits the two most successful teams in the T20 tournament’s history against each other.
Rohit Sharma-led MI have won the title thrice, as have Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s CSK. Mumbai, though, lead Chennai 15-11 in their IPL head-to-head, with their two most recent victories coming this year.