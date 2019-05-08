Liverpool stunned Barcelona to make their second straight Champions League final. That happened. After winning the first leg 3-0, Barcelona were strong favourites to advance to the final. But Liverpool had other plans.

At Anfield, in one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions League history, Liverpool managed to scrap through after stand-in striker Divock Origi and substitute Georginio Wijnaldum both scored twice.

What makes this comeback even more stunning is that Liverpool were without injured star attacking duo Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

However, Origi – making a rare start – and substitute Wijnaldum both netted twice as Barca for the second season in succession surrendered a three-goal first-leg lead to exit the Champions League.

No one and i mean NO ONE saw that coming! #UEFAChampionsLeague — Marky Mark (@M_Franco7) May 7, 2019

Luis Suarez said he wouldn't celebrate at Anfield.



He was right 👀#LIVBAR #UCL pic.twitter.com/jhUHFsFoIq — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 7, 2019

Liverpool overcoming Barcelona with a three-goal deficit is like the depleted Avengers taking on Thanos without two-thirds of their gang, including Andy Robertson, their Iron Man at half-time!#UCL#UEFAChampionsLeague — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 7, 2019

Everybody has a home, but not all homes are the same. #ANFIELD!!! 🔴🔴🔴 — 𝒻𝓇𝒶𝓃𝓀!ℯ (@liverpoolsqueen) May 7, 2019

Massive respect to Luis Suarez, he said he would not celebrate at Anfield and he didn’t. A man of his word 👏 pic.twitter.com/zT56jA2eAv — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) May 7, 2019

We score, Liverpool need FIVE - and we're going to get at least one... agreed?

🔵🔴 #LFCBarça (1-0, agg 1-3) pic.twitter.com/MX2fCNPynn — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 7, 2019

Up 3-0. No Mo Salah. No Firmino. Blew it.



Barcelona fans: pic.twitter.com/6v2zIVOjaV — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 7, 2019

Congratulations to @LFC. It was an absolute delight to be there to witness one of the greatest nights in the history of European football. A truly astonishing performance. 👏👏👏 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 7, 2019