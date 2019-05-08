Liverpool stunned Barcelona to make their second straight Champions League final. That happened. After winning the first leg 3-0, Barcelona were strong favourites to advance to the final. But Liverpool had other plans.
At Anfield, in one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions League history, Liverpool managed to scrap through after stand-in striker Divock Origi and substitute Georginio Wijnaldum both scored twice.
What makes this comeback even more stunning is that Liverpool were without injured star attacking duo Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.
However, Origi – making a rare start – and substitute Wijnaldum both netted twice as Barca for the second season in succession surrendered a three-goal first-leg lead to exit the Champions League.