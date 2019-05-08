Not many would have tipped Liverpool to stage one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the Champions League on Tuesday. Particularly when you’re up against Lionel Messi and Barcelona.
But they somehow did it.
Liverpool stormed to a 4-0 second leg victory against the Spanish champions that clinched a 4-3 aggregate success at a jubilant Anfield.
Two goals apiece from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum made Liverpool only the third team in the history of the European Cup to overturn a three-goal deficit in the semi-finals.
The victory was all the more astonishing because Liverpool were playing with the injured Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita. The Reds were also forced to substitute left-back Andrew Robertson during the second half, but it did not deter their fighting spirit as they produced a night for the ages.
Here’s a look at the incredible statistics from the game.
Liverpool are now in their ninth European Cup final as they look to win the competition for a sixth time and will face Ajax or Tottenham in the Madrid showpiece.
