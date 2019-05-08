Not many would have tipped Liverpool to stage one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the Champions League on Tuesday. Particularly when you’re up against Lionel Messi and Barcelona.

But they somehow did it.

Liverpool stormed to a 4-0 second leg victory against the Spanish champions that clinched a 4-3 aggregate success at a jubilant Anfield.

Two goals apiece from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum made Liverpool only the third team in the history of the European Cup to overturn a three-goal deficit in the semi-finals.

Watch - The five greatest Champions League comebacks

The victory was all the more astonishing because Liverpool were playing with the injured Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita. The Reds were also forced to substitute left-back Andrew Robertson during the second half, but it did not deter their fighting spirit as they produced a night for the ages.

Here’s a look at the incredible statistics from the game.

5 - Liverpool against Barcelona tonight is the fifth time a team has lost the first leg of a knockout tie but progressed in the Champions League this season - more than in any previous season in the competition. Eclipse. #LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/CUoSPigU50 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 7, 2019

April 10th 2018: Roma 3-0 Barcelona



May 7th 2019: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona



Barcelona are the first team in Champions League history to surrender a 3+ goal advantage in a #UCL knockout tie twice. pic.twitter.com/AliSebAIZE — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 7, 2019

2017/18 - Roma overturn a 3-goal first-leg deficit against Barcelona



2018/19 - Liverpool overturn a 3-goal first-leg deficit against Barcelona



Alisson played in goal both times. pic.twitter.com/aL71PUkpgw — Coral (@Coral) May 7, 2019

Goals scored at home in this season's #UCL:



Georginio Wijnaldum: 2

Man Utd: 1



😬 pic.twitter.com/jNp1P2d2Pv — Coral (@Coral) May 7, 2019

Wijnaldum vs. Barcelona



93% Pass accuracy

2 Goals

2/2 Shots on target

2/2 Dribbles complete

1/1 Tackle won

3 Recoveries



Brought on for Robertson at half-time, his arrival signalled an onslaught from Liverpool that will go down in history. A brilliant performance from Wijnaldum. pic.twitter.com/YBfZysWtLU — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) May 7, 2019

2 - Liverpool are the first English side to reach back-to-back Champions League finals since Manchester United in 2008 and 2009. Habitual. #LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/XxzaTfm04A — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 7, 2019

Luis Suárez has not scored in his last 18 #UCL away games:



❌ v BATE

❌ v Arsenal

❌ v Atlético

❌ v Gladbach

❌ v Man City

❌ v Celtic

❌ v PSG

❌ v Juve

❌ v Sporting

❌ v Olympiacos

❌ v Juve

❌ v Chelsea

❌ v Roma

❌ v Spurs

❌ v Inter

❌ v Lyon

❌ v Man Utd

❌ v Liverpool pic.twitter.com/wUVKLBkgEL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 7, 2019

2 - Georginio Wijnaldum is the first substitute to score twice in a Champions League match for Liverpool since Ryan Babel against Besiktas in 2007. He's also the first ever sub to score twice against Barcelona in the competition. Genie. #LIVBAR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 7, 2019

Alisson Becker vs. Barcelona



74% Pass accuracy

5 Saves

3 Saves parried

2 Saves collected

1 High claim



The Brazilian made 5 vital saves, 3 of which were of the highest quality. In this game, where an away goal would have been a killing blow, Alisson was a match winner for LFC. pic.twitter.com/EMwCwzJ1FD — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) May 7, 2019

20-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool vs. Barcelona:



• Most touches (81)

• Most passes (56)

• Most crosses (8)

• Most interceptions (4)



And he served up *THAT* genius assist. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/eSZWVdftVb — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 7, 2019

50 - Divock Origi has scored his first ever Champions League goal, becoming the 50th different player to score in the competition for @LFC (excluding own goals). Bullseye. #LIVBAR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 7, 2019

Xherdan Shaqiri completed just 60% of his passes in the first half



👟 12/20 Passes Completed (60%)

👟 1/6 Final Third Passes (17%)



(@Statszone Images) #LFC pic.twitter.com/6FQbuqjPQh — Premier League Stat Man ⚽️ (@EPLStatman) May 7, 2019

Alisson made five saves against Barcelona at Anfield this evening; André Onana (6 vs. Real Madrid) is the only goalkeeper with more in a home #UCL knockout tie this season.



He loves knocking out Barcelona. https://t.co/vdohX4myY2 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 7, 2019

Liverpool are now in their ninth European Cup final as they look to win the competition for a sixth time and will face Ajax or Tottenham in the Madrid showpiece.

(with AFP inputs)