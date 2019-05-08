In a promotional event in New Delhi on Tuesday, there was an obvious throwback moment when India’s 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev recalled when he was on his first trip to England — how a 20-year-old was just happy to be in a new country.

So when the first recipient of the complimentary trip to the cricket World Cup came on stage, Dev asked him if he was shy. The star-stuck individual confirmed with a nod. All Dev said to him was “just enjoy the moment.”

When you think about it, it might well be seen as a message for the Indian team travelling to England for the World Cup later this month. It was in England, 36 years ago, that ‘Kapil’s Devils’ scripted a stunning win over West Indies to lift their first World Cup. The former captain now believes that Virat Kohli and his team can repeat the feat at the home of cricket.

“It’s not that I think it. I believe that he will be able to [win the title for India],” Dev says. “If you are playing for your country, you have to have belief. Whatever happens is different but I believe vo kar payega [He will do it]. I think belief is the most important and that separates who can win the cup and the ones who lose it.”

The 60-year-old backs his claim of India going all the way in the tournament based on the right mix of players he sees in the 15-man squad. “India have a combination of youth and experience and the right balance with four pacers and three spinners. More importantly, they have Kohli and MS Dhoni,” he says.

“Both cricketers are unmatchable (sic). They have to understand that they are not playing for themselves but playing for India. Nothing else matters but playing for the flag.”

And then there is hope from the pace battery of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

“They [the pacers] are fantastic,” Kapil says. “English conditions will help them get swing both ways. Then you have Shami and Bumrah who can hit the 145kmph mark and make it swing. The combination is good.”

The pace attack will be put to test when India begin their World Cup campaign on June 5 when they take on South Africa. But during the build up to the tournament, a lot of talk has been dominated by the absence of a specialist number four in the squad. Vijay Shankar, who is expected to play at that position, is relatively new to international cricket.

Dev, however, said that these things do not matter and the batting order can be shuffled around. “Dhoni came ahead of Yuvraj Singh in Mumbai [in the World Cup final in 2011]. The selectors have picked a team and we should back them. Since T20 cricket, you cannot differentiate between an opener and a number four,” the Haryana Hurrican says.

“Their mindset is different and anybody can go and play at any number. Nowadays if you give a particular number to a certain player, then looks unusual apart from the opener. But even the opener can play at number four.”

But with Kedar Jadhav injured and missing the ongoing Indian Premier League playoffs for Chennai Super Kings, there is still doubt over his participation in the World Cup. That has opened the doors for players like Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu. The final call, however, will only be taken after the IPL.

Dev said that it would be unfair to the players going to England if there are debates over selection.

“If I don’t take the name of the person who is going, he will be disheartened and if I say that someone else should have been in the team, then that person will point out and say ‘look he is also saying that I should have been selected’.

“Selectors are the responsible people. They are doing a good job as they are professionals. They will do a better job than us. They have to look at a look of things and it is unfair for people like yes to give our opinion,” he adds.

Dev also refused to predict a team that will go on to win the title, but did expected a surprise package to emerge – like India were in 1983 – at the 10-team event.

“We will definitely be in top four along with England and Australia. The surprise package of the tournament will be either New Zealand or West Indies. From there, is your personal and team’s performance. But four teams I can guess,” he says.