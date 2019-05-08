Bengaluru FC have signed a new deal with Carles Cuadret that keeps the manager with the Indian Super League champions till 2020-21, the club announced on Wednesday.

Having taken over the reins from Albert Roca at the end of the 2017-18 season, Cuadrat – in what was his first stint as head coach of a team – led the Blues to the ISL title when they beat FC Goa in the final this year.

“I am delighted to continue my stay at a club that functions like a closely-knit family,” said Cuadrat.

“I have spent three years at Bengaluru FC and the fact that I’m willing to add two more is a testament of how happy I am at the club and in the city.

“We achieved success last season and I would like to build on it. Importantly, we will be competing in Asia again and that’s a challenge we are all relishing. All footballing reasons aside, the love and support the fans have shown me definitely had a part to play in my decision of signing on a new deal.”

Cuadrat, who arrived at the club as Roca’s assistant in 2016, took over from his mentor last year. Under the Spaniard, Bengaluru boasted of an unbeaten record at home through the last ISL season.

Speaking about the deal, club CEO, Parth Jindal, said: “After winning the Indian Super League last season and getting the team to perform the way it did, Carles attracted attention from a host of clubs in the country and even the continent, who wanted to secure his services.

“However, the fact that he has chosen to stay with Bengaluru FC is a fantastic testament to his belief in the project of this club and country, which is to put Indian football on the world map. He’s turned down lucrative deals to stay with us, and that is a very encouraging sign.”