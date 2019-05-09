Lucas Moura’s last-gasp strike took Tottenham Hotspur to the Champions League final for the first time in their history on Wednesday, completing his hat-trick and sealing an incredible 3-2 win over Ajax to leave the Dutch side heartbroken.
A day after Liverpool staged an incredible comeback against Barcelona in the other semi-final, fellow Premier League team Spurs battled the odds for a sensational win.
Young Ajax, who had beaten Real Madrid and Juventus, seemed set to continue their improbable European run all the way to the final as they led 3-2 on aggregate deep in stoppage time in the second leg of the semi-final at the Johan Cruyff Arena.
That was when the ball broke to Lucas in the box and the Brazilian sent a low shot beyond the despairing dive of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana to seal their comeback, making it 3-2 to them on the night, 3-3 on aggregate, and taking Mauricio Pochettino’s men through on away goals.
It was the kind of match that makes football fans out of everyone and no matter which team wins, you an’t not admire the game. Here’s how Twitter reacted to another night of European fairytale.
The numbers
This Champion League has been a roller-coaster of a ride
And then there is this special moment