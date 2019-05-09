Lucas Moura’s last-gasp strike took Tottenham Hotspur to the Champions League final for the first time in their history on Wednesday, completing his hat-trick and sealing an incredible 3-2 win over Ajax to leave the Dutch side heartbroken.

A day after Liverpool staged an incredible comeback against Barcelona in the other semi-final, fellow Premier League team Spurs battled the odds for a sensational win.

Young Ajax, who had beaten Real Madrid and Juventus, seemed set to continue their improbable European run all the way to the final as they led 3-2 on aggregate deep in stoppage time in the second leg of the semi-final at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

That was when the ball broke to Lucas in the box and the Brazilian sent a low shot beyond the despairing dive of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana to seal their comeback, making it 3-2 to them on the night, 3-3 on aggregate, and taking Mauricio Pochettino’s men through on away goals.

It was the kind of match that makes football fans out of everyone and no matter which team wins, you an’t not admire the game. Here’s how Twitter reacted to another night of European fairytale.

1-0: de Ligt 5' (2-0 agg.)

2-0: Ziyech 35' (3-0 agg.)

2-1: Moura 55' (3-1 agg.)

2-2: Moura 59' (3-2 agg.)

2-3: Moura 96' (3-3 agg. Spurs win on away goals)



To see more Champions League highlights, download our app 📲 ➡️ https://t.co/LyKs58mIyF pic.twitter.com/aKESrHy9PO — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 9, 2019

BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE!! MADRID HERE WE COME!! 💙💙💙 #COYS pic.twitter.com/h4jsnNzUFc — Dele (@dele_official) May 8, 2019

There. Is Nothing. Like. Football. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 8, 2019

The numbers

2-0 - Tottenham Hotspur are the first team to come two goals behind to win in a Champions League semi-final since Manchester United in 1999 against Juventus. Breathtaking. #AJATOT pic.twitter.com/JsXIq0z4Y5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2019

Lucas Moura has now scored more Champions League semi-final hat-tricks (1) than Lionel Messi (0).



And he scored all three goals with his left foot. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/weHcvJxOvy — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 8, 2019

2019 - The 2019 Champions League final will be only the third major European final in history to feature two English teams, after the 1972 UEFA Cup final (Spurs vs Wolves) and 2008 Champions League final (Man Utd vs Chelsea). Lions. #AJATOT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2019

"Dele is seriously special...



• 4 chances created

• 3 fouls won

• 2 take-ons

• 2 tackles

• 2 assists



...and don’t you ever forget it."



By @muhammadbutt.https://t.co/cY8WdGBDxq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 8, 2019

Fernando Llorente won 13 out of his 17 aerial duels against Ajax, the most in a #UCL knockout game this season and second-most in any game in the 2018-19 competition.



He was only on the pitch for the second half. 😳 pic.twitter.com/mHB9MEgx8R — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 8, 2019

This Champion League has been a roller-coaster of a ride

CRAZIEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE EVER!!!!!



🇪🇸 Real Madrid 1-4 Ajax 🇳🇱

🇫🇷 PSG 1-3 Man Utd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇮🇹 Juventus 3-0 Atletico 🇪🇸

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City 4-3 Spurs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇮🇹 Juventus 1-2 Ajax 🇳🇱

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona 🇪🇸

🇳🇱 Ajax 2-3 Spurs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



FOOTBALL BLOODY HELL 🔥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/WwUHK1teBO — donald TNGE (@DONALDOGUGUAH) May 8, 2019

Unai Emery sold Lucas Moura to Tottenham whilst managing PSG



Tottenham fans: pic.twitter.com/4EdTfFTB8O — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) May 8, 2019

Three qualifying rounds. Group Stages. Round of 16. Quarter-finals. Semi-finals.



After 287 days, Ajax's Champions League journey is over. ✊ pic.twitter.com/qMciIB1isC — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 8, 2019

And then there is this special moment