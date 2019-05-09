4 6 4 6 1 1

This was the over that put the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League firmly in the favour of Delhi Capitals and out of the grasp of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

From 129/5 they moved to 151/5 in a chase of 163, all thanks to that one blitzkrieg over from Rishabh Pant.

The blazing knocks from him and Prithvi Shaw helped Delhi Capitals knock Sunrisers Hyderabad out and move closer to the final berth with a tense two-wicket victory. Shaw hit a quickfire 56 while Pant smashed 49 off 21 balls as Delhi chased down the target in 19.5 overs.

Pant, who was not picked in the preliminary 15-man Indian World Cup squad, took the Hyderabad bowling apart with his power hitting, despite falling to a risky shot in the penultimate over.

But his heroics in the 18th over from Thampi meant that Delhi had enough momentum to win.

The first ball was smashed straight down the ground for four. The second ball was thumped over deep mid-wicket for six. The third was whipped away past short fine leg and the fourth was smashed over deep mid-wicket for six. Four balls, 20 runs and a shot at the final.

Here’s a recap of that slam bang over, in case you missed it