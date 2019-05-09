Just a day after the world witnessed a breathtaking comeback from Liverpool in the second leg semi-final against Barcelona in the Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur left the football world stunned.
Spurs battled the odds against Ajax for a sensational win on Tuesday, stamping their Champions League final ticket for the first time in history – going through on away goals, 3-3 on aggregate.
Leading 1-0 after the first leg, Ajax appeared to have killed the tie after captain Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech scored in the first half. That left Tottenham needing a comeback to match that of Liverpool against Barcelona the previous night, but in an even shorter amount of time.
However, Mauricio Pochettino’s side came back from the dead in the second half, riding on Lucas Moura’s hat-trick with the Brazilian striking a decisive blow deep into stoppage time.
Spurs will now face fellow comeback kings Liverpool in Madrid on June 1, the first all-English showpiece since 2008.
But before that, we take a look at incredible numbers from their comeback against the Dutch side.
Liverpool inspiration
Tottenham defender Rose admitted Pochettino had drawn on Liverpool’s spirited success to inspire his players when he spoke to them before the match.
“We saw Liverpool last night. It just goes to show it’s not over until it’s over,” Rose told BT Sport.
“The gaffer mentioned it at the hotel before the match. He said that was the right way to play. He doesn’t mind if we lose if we play like that. We were disappointed with the way we played in the first leg and it was the same in the first half here. There were a few words said at half-time. It just goes we can beat anyone when we play like that.”
(with AFP inputs)