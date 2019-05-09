Just a day after the world witnessed a breathtaking comeback from Liverpool in the second leg semi-final against Barcelona in the Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur left the football world stunned.

Spurs battled the odds against Ajax for a sensational win on Tuesday, stamping their Champions League final ticket for the first time in history – going through on away goals, 3-3 on aggregate.

Leading 1-0 after the first leg, Ajax appeared to have killed the tie after captain Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech scored in the first half. That left Tottenham needing a comeback to match that of Liverpool against Barcelona the previous night, but in an even shorter amount of time.

However, Mauricio Pochettino’s side came back from the dead in the second half, riding on Lucas Moura’s hat-trick with the Brazilian striking a decisive blow deep into stoppage time.

Spurs will now face fellow comeback kings Liverpool in Madrid on June 1, the first all-English showpiece since 2008.

But before that, we take a look at incredible numbers from their comeback against the Dutch side.

Lucas Moura has now scored more Champions League semi-final hat-tricks (1) than Lionel Messi (0).



And he scored all three goals with his left foot. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/weHcvJxOvy — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 8, 2019

⚪️🔴⚪️ De Ligt's goal is Ajax's 150th in the #UCL*



ℹ️ *Group stage to final pic.twitter.com/ILK6kOol1W — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 8, 2019

Fernando Llorente won 13 out of his 17 aerial duels against Ajax, the most in a #UCL knockout game this season and second-most in any game in the 2018-19 competition.



He was only on the pitch for the second half. 😳 pic.twitter.com/mHB9MEgx8R — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 8, 2019

2-0 - Tottenham Hotspur are the first team to come two goals behind to win in a Champions League semi-final since Manchester United in 1999 against Juventus. Breathtaking. #AJATOT pic.twitter.com/JsXIq0z4Y5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2019

Lucas Moura vs. Ajax



64% Pass accuracy

2 Key passes

3/5 Shots on target

3 Goals

4/6 Dribbles complete

4/7 Aerial duels won



Tottenham's hero on the night. He was clinical when he needed to be and rarely put a foot wrong on a night strewn with errors. Excellent. pic.twitter.com/ckBR5xICbF — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) May 8, 2019

Matthijs de Ligt won all six of his aerials in the first half, at least twice as many as any other player on the pitch.



One header in particular stood out... 🗽 pic.twitter.com/hGOfqoDOFN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 8, 2019

4 - Hakim Ziyech's last four goals in all competitions have been assisted by Dusan Tadic. Couple. pic.twitter.com/cRA8usnWpu — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) May 8, 2019

Spurs have now reached as many European Cup finals in their history as Arsenal.



Imagine if they go one better 👀 pic.twitter.com/hrZ8ZkTizo — Coral (@Coral) May 8, 2019

2 - English teams have come from two or more goals behind to win on seven occasions in Champions League history – four more than clubs of any other nation. Bulldog. #AJATOT pic.twitter.com/VddLv3O0vh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2019

For the second time ever, two Premier League teams in the Champions League final 👀 pic.twitter.com/4Hyofm9ft0 — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 8, 2019

Hakim Ziyech has now been directly involved in five #UCL knock-out goals this season, only Lionel Messi has had a hand in more (8).



Up there with the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/8pqtGglseT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 8, 2019

8 - Spurs will be the eighth different English team to feature in a European Cup/Champions League final, after Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest. Inspired. #AJATOT pic.twitter.com/ZZ7OKW4rPQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2019

Lucas Moura in front of goal vs. Ajax:



• 5 shots

• 3 shots on target

• 3 goals



Match-winner. 🏅 pic.twitter.com/WcdYqcDzm0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 8, 2019

2019 - The 2019 Champions League final will be only the third major European final in history to feature two English teams, after the 1972 UEFA Cup final (Spurs vs Wolves) and 2008 Champions League final (Man Utd vs Chelsea). Lions. #AJATOT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2019

Liverpool inspiration

Tottenham defender Rose admitted Pochettino had drawn on Liverpool’s spirited success to inspire his players when he spoke to them before the match.

“We saw Liverpool last night. It just goes to show it’s not over until it’s over,” Rose told BT Sport.

“The gaffer mentioned it at the hotel before the match. He said that was the right way to play. He doesn’t mind if we lose if we play like that. We were disappointed with the way we played in the first leg and it was the same in the first half here. There were a few words said at half-time. It just goes we can beat anyone when we play like that.”

(with AFP inputs)