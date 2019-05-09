During the Eliminator between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, Amit Mishra became only the second cricketer in the history of Indian Premier League to be declared out for obstructing the field.

The DC spinner blocked Khaleel Ahmed’s stump view as he attempted to complete a run in a thrilling last over finish.

Mishra was adjudged out for obstructing the field in the final over of the innings with Delhi needing two runs off three balls. He appeared to change the direction while running for a quick single and pacer Ahmed picked up the ball, turned around to aim for the stumps but only to hit the batsman’s back.

Sunrisers immediately appealed and, after some initial confusion with a referral for caught behind, the third umpire eventually ruled Mishra out.

Before this, Yusuf Pathan was given out for obstructing the field in a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Pune Warriors in 2013.

Delhi won the tense game by two wickets to set up a date with Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2 in Vizag on Friday.