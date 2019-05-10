IPL 2019, Qualifer 2, CSK vs DC live updates: Dhawan off to a filer but Shaw dismissed early
Live updates from the second Qualifier as DC take on CSK for a place in the final against Mumbai Indians.
PREVIEW: Delhi Capitals bank on youth to reach first-ever final against mighty, yet stuttering, CSK — Read here.
Live updates
After 2.2 overs, DC 21/1: Prithvi Shaw is out!
Deepak Chahar again strikes in the powerplay! Superb from the CSK seamer, shortens the length to make Shaw go for a pull shot (pre-meditated?) but the ball is not short enough. Umpire gives it not out, but the ball has struck him plumb on the back thigh! CSK review and it’s three reds! Shaw’s up and down season continues.
After 2 overs, DC 20/0: (Shaw 5, Dhawan 14)
13 runs from the second over as Dhawan takes charge!
Thakur, not Harbhajan, interestingly from the other end. Starts off with a couple of dot balls to Dhawan who turns it on with two superb drives! First, punishes a full ball past mid off for a super four. Then, a proper straight drive off another full ball. No swing on offer, Thakur needs to correct his length — but then a short ball is pulled for four. Hat-trick of fours for Gabbar!
After 1 over, DC 7/0: (Shaw 5, Dhawan 1)
FOUR! A boundary through square leg for Shaw to finish the first over as DC make a steady start. Chahar starts with a wide and then three dot balls to Shaw, who finds the cover fielder with good looking shots on all three occasions. The Mumbaikar gets off strike with a single. Dhawan almost chops one on to the stumps off his first ball.
7.30 pm: Deepak Chahar, the best powerplay bowler in 2019, versus a dangerous opening batting combo of Dhawan and Shaw. We are all set, folks.... as Chahar stops at his delivery stride. A Mankad warning? Dhawan was down the pitch! Smiles all around.
7.27 pm: The umpires walk out. MS Dhoni gives a pep talk in the huddle, with a smile on his face as his teammates listen intently. A roar goes up as CSK walk out to the middle. Dhawan and Shaw stride out as well.
The powerplay in the first innings could be very crucial.
7.24 pm: Ricky Ponting, Delhi Capitals coach — “I think it’s really important with the younger guys in particular is to spend time with them, one on one, and get to know them as people more than players. Last year, we lost a lot of our close games... this year, we won a lot of them.”
7.22 pm: For a young DC side, Shikhar Dhawan’s experience has come in very handy at the top of the order. He has been a transformed player after the first six matches, striking at a significantly higher rate since.
Key battles
- Shikhar Dhawan / Prithvi Shaw vs Deepak Chahar: Both openers are in form while Chahar has the best powerplay record in 2019.
- MS Dhoni vs Delhi’s death bowlers: In Kagiso Rabada’s absence, Paul and Co must figure out a way to keep Dhoni quiet.
- Rishabh Pant vs CSK spinners: In the Elminator, Pant had to contend just with Rashid Khan, but in this match he will be up against the best spin attack in the tournament.
7.09 pm: Confirmation of playing XIs.
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Munro, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma
Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
7.05 pm: TEAM NEWS — No changes for DC and one change for CSK. Shardul Thakur replaces M Vijay.
Interesting call from MS Dhoni to weaken his batting lineup when the batting is already struggling. Must be backing his top order to come good big time.
TOSS NEWS: CSK have won the toss and MS Dhoni opts to bowl first. Shreyas Iyer says he wanted to bat first anyway on what he thinks is a better batting pitch. (Dhoni’s superb run at the toss this season continues! 10 out of 14 won by our count.)
- Second meeting in 2019, CSK v DC: Dhoni’s prowess in the slog overs was on display yet again while home spinners bamboozled DC batsmen as CSK coasted to a massive 80-run win at Chepauk. It was Suresh Raina who made a fighting 59 off 37 balls to prepare the road for revival following a slow start and Dhoni (unbeaten 44 off 22) provided the late flourish yet again. Capitals had hoped that dew would come in to play while batting second but Chennai spinners bamboozled them from the word go, never allowing them to settle. Imran Tahir (4/12) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/9) tore apart the middle order. The night, however, belonged to Dhoni yet again. As he has all season, CSK skipper had once again delivered a masterclass in batting, wicketkeeping and captaincy.
We are minutes away from the toss...
6.52 pm: Will the away record matter? CSK have a 3-5 win-loss record in away matches this season. DC have won 5 of their 7 matches on the road – the best record in the league. CSK have also lost 5 of their last 7 matches this season while Delhi have won 5 of their last 7. If form alone mattered, DC will be strong favourites. But experience counts in these big matches and CSK have oodles of that.
- First meeting in 2019, DC v CSK: Delhi got off to a solid start but ended up with just 147 due to their uncertain batting approach on a typical Kotla wicket. When CSK came out to bat, they knew what they had to do. They set off with one simple plan – to bring the required run-rate down to a run-a-ball as quickly as possible. They took full advantage of the Powerplay overs knowing that it would only get tougher later on. Once the required run-rate was down to 6, Kedar Jadhav and Dhoni just knocked the ball around. Their strike-rates were below 100 but it got the job done. It was a typical, clinical CSK display.
MS Dhoni’s numbers this year: 405 runs, highest 84*, 135.00 average, 138.69 strike rate and three fifties. CSK will once again depend on their talisman.
6.40 pm: Delhi Capitals won the Eliminator but Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw showed they still need the finishing touch and against CSK, they will need that quality the most.
More from Ashish Magotra here.
6.35 pm: One team has never played in the Indian Premier League final. In fact, until 2019, they had never won a match in the playoffs. The other team has been in the playoffs in all 10 seasons they have played in the league. They have reached the final on SEVEN those occasions. When Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings in Qualifer 2 of IPL 2019, it’s a clash of two sides with vastly different pedigrees, but the momentum is on the side of the young team.
Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the third playoff game of this season.
There is no doubt that momentum is in favour of Shreyas Iyer’s exciting young team as CSK have faltered in the second half of the season — after winning 7 of their first 8 matches, CSK only managed two wins in their following seven matches.
It was CSK who denied Delhi a top-two spot in the league standings with a crushing 80-run win at Chepauk and the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side stands in their way again — only, the stakes are much higher in Qualifier 2.
The tense win in the Eliminator, set up by their star player Rishabh Pant, on Wednesday night is bound to provide an extra dose of motivation for Delhi going into the knock-out game.