Following a disappointing I-League campaign, Mohun Bagan on Friday roped in José Antonio Vicuña Ochandorena as their head coach, also known as Kibu Vicuna.

Vicuna, who takes over from Khalid Jamil, becomes only the fourth foreign manager for the Mariners in their history – the first since Moroccan Karim Bencherifa left the club in April 2014.

Following Sanjoy Sen’s departure, much was expected from Jamil last year, who previously led Aizawl FC to I-League glory. But he failed to turn things around as the club finished fifth in the season.

Vicuna, previously in charge of Polish first division league club Wisla Plock now has an uphill task in hand as Bagan look to challenge for the title again.

Here is a look at his profile:

Education

Vicuna holds a UEFA Pro coaching license degree.

Bagan seem to have overlooked his lack of coaching experience at the top level. But the Spaniard has several professional coaching titles to his name from Spanish Football Federation such as Professor of Tactics, Master of Physical Preparation.

Experience

Vicuna began coaching since the age of 16 and his first coaching experience came with CA Osasuna in the year 2002. Three years later, he took over as manager of Spanish Tercera Division club CD River Ega.

In 2007, he served the assistant coach to manager Jan Urban. Urban, who represented Poland in the 1986 World Cup, managed Poland in the 2008 edition of the Euros which was won by Spain.

Vicuna worked together with Urban for 11 years across many clubs such as Legia Warszawa, Zaglebie Lubin, Legia Warszawa, CA Osasuna, Lech Poznan and Slask Wroclaw before leaving for Lithuanian club FK Riteriai – his first senior managerial role.

He then joined Wisla Plock.

Honours

At Legia Warsaw where he was part of the coaching staff, Vikuna cliched the Polish League and the Polish Super Cup in 2012-13. A year later, Warsaw played in the group stages of the Europa League after missing out on Champions League qualification by a whisker.

He won the Polish Cup again in In 2015-16, this time with the Lech Poznan.