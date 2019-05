Jos Buttler slammed 110 runs off just 55 balls as England amassed 373 at the end of their 50 overs against Pakistan in the second ODI at Southampton.

Buttler came in to bat in the 36th over with the total on 211-3. But then proceeded to hit the first four balls he faced for 1, 6, 4, 4. That got him started and he didn’t look back after that.

Pakistan’s bowlers tried their hardest but they simply had no answer to Buttler’s genius on the day.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to his magical knock:

Fastest ODI centuries #Cricket



31 - AB

36 - Corey

37 - Afridi

44 - Boucher

45 - Lara

45 - Afridi

46 - Ryder

46 - Buttler

48 - Sanath

50 - Buttler

50 - KO'Brien

51 - Maxwell — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) May 11, 2019

@Eoin16 was on 24* when @josbuttler came in and is scoring at over 150, yet he's made just 44 while Jos has made 110. — Ian Marshall (@IanPlayfair) May 11, 2019

Fastest 100s against Pakistan in ODIs:



46 balls Jos Buttler, Dubai, 2015

48 balls Jayasuriya, Singapore, 1996

50 balls Jos Buttler TODAY — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) May 11, 2019

Average balls to reach 100 in ODIs (min 8 x 100):

69.5 J Buttler (8 x 100)

81.9 AB de Villiers (25)

85.1 V Sehwag (15) — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) May 11, 2019

Jos Buttler & Eoin Morgan are the most destructive pair in ODIs in recent times. Batting together they've scored at 8.50 rpo, comfortably higher than the rest of the pairs to have played 300+ balls since the 2015 CWC. Seven of the top ten are English pairs. #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/rQkeu6O9fF — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 11, 2019

.@nassercricket has summed up Jos Buttler in a beautiful way: "Fans love him. Teammates love him. Bowlers hate him. He is a FREAK"



What a player! — Ravi Maestri (@ravimaestri) May 11, 2019

My god, that's some hundred by Jos Buttler, from 50 balls - the second-fastest for England. (He also scored the fastest, of course.) — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) May 11, 2019

Jos Buttler sees things in slow motion#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/iQPzxqk7Bw — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) May 11, 2019

As this @CricViz graphic suggests, Jos Buttler has been one of the most destructive batsmen at the death in recent times. Since the ICC 2015 CWC, he strikes at 181.2 in the last ten overs, more than any player in the final phase of an innings. #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/quL5yRnrNj — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 11, 2019