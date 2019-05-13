The 12th season of the Indian Premier League will not be forgotten anytime soon by the fans and experts alike.

Mumbai Indians kept up their habit of winning every alternate year since 2013 after a thrilling one-run win against Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad on Sunday. With that, the Mumbai franchise also broke the tie with CSK for the most number of titles, emerging champions for the fourth time in the tournament history.

It was one of the most entertaining editions of the tournament in memory as it witnessed controversies, next-level power-hitting, some superb bowling efforts and most of all, thrilling finishes.

With the ICC World Cup beginning right after the IPL, the league had additional significance for tainted Australian stars – Steve Smith and David Warner – who made a successful return after serving out one-year bans for their role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Warner especially made a roaring return by amassing 692 runs and formed the most dangerous opening pairing this season alongside Jonny Bairstow. The left-handed opener, who is back in Australia for the World Cup preparation, is set to end as the tournament’s highest run-getter.

For India’s Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, it was also a tournament to remember with both hitting top-gear ahead of the World Cup.

The MI all-rounder and KKR’s Andre Russell elevated power hitting to another level with their sensational strokeplay.

Besides producing plenty of on-field moments to savour, IPL 2019 had its fair share of controversies. Amongst the ones that stood out involved KXIP skipper R Ashwin and talismanic CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Early in the competition, Ashwin triggered a massive ‘spirit of cricket’ debate with his run-out of Jos Buttler who was backing up at the non striker’s end. There were some who backed Ashwin’s act, while some were against it.

Two weeks later, none other than Dhoni’s conduct was questioned after he stormed onto the pitch from the dugout to dispute a no-ball call. It was a rare sight of Dhoni losing his cool.

The season also witnessed 32 last over finishes, making it one of the most exciting editions in the tournament’s history.

Watch the best moments from the season that just concluded:

Lasith Malinga’s incredible last over