Mumbai Indians became Indian Premier League champions for the fourth time after defeating Chennai Super Kings by one run in a thrilling final in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Lasith Malinga produced an incredible last over to defend nine runs as Rohit Sharma lifted his fourth trophy to claim undisputed supremacy in the IPL.

CSK needed nine runs off the last over but IPL’s most prolific bowler Malinga kept his nerve to concede just seven. He trapped Shardul Thakur leg before in the last ball after Shane Watson (80 off 59) got run out two balls earlier.

Before that Jasprit Bumrah, player of the match, kept Mumbai in the hunt with his tidy overs and two wickets, getting rid of Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu and bowling 13 balls.

Kieron Pollard top-scored for the Mumbai side with his unbeaten 41-run knock while Opener Quinton de Kock scored 29. Deepak Chahar accounted for three batsmen while Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir took two wickets each for CSK.

Australian opener Watson hit a well-calculated 80-run knock before being run out while Faf du Plessis contributed 26 runs. The pivotal point of the final, though, was a controversial run-out of MS Dhoni on 2 off 8.

Here are the statistical highlights from arguably the most entertaining IPL final so far:

Mumbai Indians became the first team to win four IPL titles, breaking the tie with CSK. Mumbai’s winning record in an IPL final now stands at an incredible four out of five (4-1 record in finals).

Most IPL titles for a team - Mumbai Indians (4)

Most IPL titles as a captain - Rohit Sharma (4)

Part of most won IPL Finals - Rohit Sharma (5)#IPL2019 #MIvCSK — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) May 12, 2019

MI continued the trend of winning the IPL title every alternate year since 2013.

CSK, on the other hand, have now lost five out of their eight finals. As incredible as their record is in getting to the final, MS Dhoni’s men continue to hold the record for most defeats in the summit clashes. RCB follow suit, having lost thrice.

This was the second successive win for MI at Hyderabad in an IPL final and both have been by a margin of one run.

2010: MI lost to CSK by 22 runs

2013: MI beat CSK by 23 runs

2015: MI beat CSK by 41 runs

2017: MI beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run

2019: MI beat CSK by 1 run

While MI went clear of CSK, Rohit Sharma also went clear at the top of the list of players who have won the IPL title most times. To go with the four titles he has won as the captain of MI, Rohit was also part of the title-winning team at Deccan Chargers in 2009.

Most wins in #IPLFinals



5 Rohit Sharma

4 A Rayudu/ K Pollard/ L Malinga

3 Yususf Pathan/ S Raina/ MS Dhoni/ H Pandya#MIVCSK #MI #CSK — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) May 12, 2019

Rohit also maintained a stunning record in tournament finals, for club and country.

Rohit Sharma in T20 tournament finals:

WT20 2007 ✅

IPL 2009ok ✅

IPL 2013 ✅

CLT20 2013✅

WT20 2014 ❌

IPL 2015 ✅

Asia Cup 2016 ✅

IPL 2017 ✅

Nidahas Trophy 2018 ✅

IPL 2019 ✅

9 wins in 10 tournaments he has appeared in!!!! 🏆💪#IPL2019Final #MIvCSK — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) May 12, 2019

With Mumbai’s triumph, nine of the 12 IPL finals have been won by team that won the toss.

2010-MI v MSD/Fleming -CSK Batted first & won

2013-MI v MSD/Fleming -MI batted first & won

2015-MI v MSD/Fleming- MI batted first & won

2017-MI v MSD/Fleming- MI batted first & won

2019-MI v MSD/Fleming -MI batted first & won #IPL19 https://t.co/dBV5hAvlP2 — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) May 12, 2019

Most wins vs one side in an #IPL edition:

4-0 Chennai Super

Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad (2018)

4-0 Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings (2019) #MIvCSK #IPL2019Final — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) May 12, 2019

For the third consecutive season, we had a final between two sides who will be meeting for the fourth time, with a 3-0 record before that. It was also only the second time in IPL history that one side managed to win all four matches played against a side. The other occasion was, of course, last year when CSK did the same to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiants beat Mumbai Indians thrice before the final, lost in the final. IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad thrice before the final, won in the final too. IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings thrice before the final, won in the final too.

Ambati Rayudu’s wretched form this season meant he finished with an unwanted record.

Fewest SR in an IPL season (300+ balls):



93.06 A RAYUDU (2019) *

96.58 J Kallis (2013)

102.47 K Sangakkara (2009)

105.75 M Jayawardene (2013)

106.51 J Kallis (2012)

106.55 A Rahane (2013)#MIvCSK #MI #CSK #IPL2019Final — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) May 12, 2019

Imran Tahir, who won the Purple Cap with 26 wickets, became the oldest player to ever feature in an IPL final.

Tahir’s tally of 26 wickets in one season is also the best ever by a spinner in the tournament’s history.

Most wickets by a spinner in an #IPL edition:

26* Imran Tahir (2019)

24 Sunil Narine (2012)

24 Harbhajan Singh (2013)

23 Yuzvendra Chahal (2015)

22 Sunil Narine (2013) #MIvCSK #IPL2019Final — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) May 12, 2019

Imran Tahir, the leading wicket-taker in #IPL2019, at 40 is the oldest to appear in an #IPL final.

Michael Hussey was 39 when he appeared also for #CSK in 2015 final!#CSKvMI#MIvCSK#IPLPlayoffs — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 12, 2019

Birthday boy Kieron Pollard continued the trend of doing well against CSK in IPL finals.

Kieron Pollard in IPL finals v CSK:



27(10), 2010

60(32)*, 2013

36(18), 2015

41(25)*, 2019#MIvCSK — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 12, 2019

Kieron Pollard in the IPL Finals



Matches 5

Runs 171

Balls 88

Average 57.00

Strike Rate 194.32

Sixes 12#IPLFinal #CSKvMI — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) May 12, 2019

Dhoni created a bit of personal history, as the wicket-keeper when he took the catch of Rohit Sharma.

MS Dhoni mow has 132 dismissals in #IPL cricket - the most by a keeper!

Dinesh Karthik has 131#CSKvMI#MIvCSK#IPL2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 12, 2019

MS Dhoni has now.....

More runs than any other captain

More dismissals than any other keeper

....in the #IPL

🙏#IPL2019Final — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) May 12, 2019

And finally, Dhoni’s run-out was rare as it was game-changing.

MS Dhoni's last two runout dismissals in IPL:



12 May, 2019 v MI, Hyderabad*

12 May, 2017 v Delhi, Delhi #MIvCSK — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 12, 2019