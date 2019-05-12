Rafael Nadal’s surprising barren run on the clay courts in 2019 continued as he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Madrid Open semi-final on Saturday. The 20-year-old Greek clinched thrilling semi-final 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 on his fourth match point to set up a final with Novak Djokovic.

But even as the youngster completed a set of victories over the ‘Big Three’, it was a case of concern for Nadal fans. The ‘King of Clay’ is yet to win a title on his preferred surface this season, with losses at Monte Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open. This is the first he arrived in Madrid without winning either tournament for the first time since 2015. He had won both those titles last year en route his 11th title at French Open.

However, the Spaniard is not too concerned with the loss and looked forward to the last tournament on clay before the Grand Slam at Roland Garros.

“I have not played well enough,” admitted Nadal. “I’ve won a lot for many years on this surface but this year it hasn’t been like that.”

“What happened tonight is what happens in real life. What happened in the last 14 years on clay is not the normality,” he said.

Nadal has not made a final on clay this year through the first week of May, the first time he's had such a drought since 2004 (before he had made any ATP clay finals. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) May 11, 2019

Nadal: “what happened tonight is what happens in real life. what happened in the last 14 years on clay is not the normality” — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) May 11, 2019

Nadal will sleep with that volley on the penultimate point of the match. Tough loss but he really seems to be on course right now, and much more so than he did last week. Who knows, maybe heading to Rome without a title will do wonders for his lion heart? — Chris Oddo (@TheFanChild) May 11, 2019

Nadal. ‘My feeling is that it was more about me. That’s my truth, maybe not the truth, but mine. I don’t think I would lose the match if I played like Barcelona 2018 or Australia this year.’ — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 11, 2019

Nadal: I have been able to win a lot on this surface & this year it seems that's not the way & Im really close but not managing to win. You just have to accept it. All my life I think Ive taken the victories very naturally & w/ a lot of normality. With the losses I'll do the same — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) May 11, 2019

A word on Tsitsipas

At 20 years and 9 months of age, Tsitsipas becomes the youngest player to ever complete a full set of wins against Federer, Nadal & Djokovic.#MMOPEN — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) May 11, 2019

Tsitsipas now beat



— Federer on hard (Grand Slam)

— Djokovic on hard (Masters 1000)

— Nadal on clay (Masters 1000)

— Zverev on hard and clay (Masters 1000)

— Thiem on hard and clay (ATP 500 and M1000)



20yo, not bad. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 11, 2019

2018 Toronto R16 Tsitsipas bt. Djokovic

2019 Australian Open R16 Tsitsipas bt. Federer

2019 Madrid SF Tsitsipas bt. Nadal



Big 3 Achievement: UNLOCKED 🔓 pic.twitter.com/qKeU1LH0o7 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 11, 2019

Not only was this @StefTsitsipas' first win over Rafael Nadal...



It was his first career win over a player ranked in the Top 2 👏 pic.twitter.com/lvkpNP9KsB — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 11, 2019

Nadal: “I wouldn’t want to play with Tsitsipas as a junior without an umpire because he doesn’t know the difference between a ball in and a ball out. I’m joking” (Nadal laughing in press) — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) May 11, 2019