Rafael Nadal’s surprising barren run on the clay courts in 2019 continued as he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Madrid Open semi-final on Saturday. The 20-year-old Greek clinched thrilling semi-final 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 on his fourth match point to set up a final with Novak Djokovic.
But even as the youngster completed a set of victories over the ‘Big Three’, it was a case of concern for Nadal fans. The ‘King of Clay’ is yet to win a title on his preferred surface this season, with losses at Monte Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open. This is the first he arrived in Madrid without winning either tournament for the first time since 2015. He had won both those titles last year en route his 11th title at French Open.
However, the Spaniard is not too concerned with the loss and looked forward to the last tournament on clay before the Grand Slam at Roland Garros.
“I have not played well enough,” admitted Nadal. “I’ve won a lot for many years on this surface but this year it hasn’t been like that.”
“What happened tonight is what happens in real life. What happened in the last 14 years on clay is not the normality,” he said.