A thrilling finish on the final day of the Premier League season saw Manchester City shatter Liverpool’s hearts to be crowned as champions.

Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday thanks to two goals from Sadio Mane, but City came from behind to win 4-1 at Brighton and retain their title by a single point.

It meant Liverpool ended the season on 97 points, the third-highest tally in Premier League history, but fell agonisingly short of securing their first English top-flight title since 1990.

Read - Twitter reacts to Man City’s Premier League title win over Liverpool

The title race went down the wire as the Reds sat on top for 21 minutes at one point before Pep Guardiola’s men secured an incredible turnaround.

Although City held their nerves towards the end, it was a season that kept fans on the edge of their seats and the numbers don’t lie.

The top two have amassed 195 points - a top-flight record for the champions and runners-up.

Along with registering the most combined wins for top two sides (62), they also suffered the fewest combined defeats - 5 all season, which was also a record.

Here’s a look at more incredible stats from the entire season.



Don't be sad because it's over 😕



Be astonished because this #PL season really happened... 😮#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/PbPYlZklzD — Premier League (@premierleague) May 13, 2019

After an early scare Manchester City retain the Premier League title in style with a 4-1 win at Brighton.



Just the 98 points after last season’s 100! pic.twitter.com/qcb6lNqOHP — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 12, 2019

195 – Man City and Liverpool have combined to win 195 points in 2018-19; the most accumulated by the top two in a single English top-flight season. Superiority. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 12, 2019

Only three managers have won the Premier League in back-to-back seasons:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Alex Ferguson

🇵🇹 Jose Mourinho

🇪🇸 Pep Guardiola



Three of the competition’s finest. pic.twitter.com/kzX4P6zzLi — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 12, 2019

🔵 @ManCity equalled their own record for the most wins in a single English top-flight league season (32), also winning 32 times last season#PL pic.twitter.com/sAZEbscthR — Premier League (@premierleague) May 13, 2019

8 - This was the eighth time the Premier League title has been decided on the final day of the season, with Manchester City winning it on three of those occasions (2011-12, 2013-14 and 2018-19). Finale. pic.twitter.com/tpLE4ytySl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 12, 2019

There can only ever be one winner, but what an incredible season from both teams. 👏 pic.twitter.com/1c7osZ2ASl — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 12, 2019

1 - Liverpool became the first team in top-flight history to win as many as 30 games and 97 points in a season and not win the title. Additionally, no side has ever previously lost just one game in a top-flight season and not won the title. Margins. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 12, 2019

Man City over the past two seasons in the Premier League



- 198 points

- 201 goals scored

- 50 goals conceded

- 2.6 points average per match



🏆🏆



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/k0zpqSAmNg — Coral (@Coral) May 12, 2019

Liverpool are officially the greatest second-placed team in the history of Europe’s top five leagues.



Their 97 points in 2018-19 beats Real Madrid’s 96 from 2009-10.



Both beaten by Pep. pic.twitter.com/Bx7tXlSGrL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 12, 2019