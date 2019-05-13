A thrilling finish on the final day of the Premier League season saw Manchester City shatter Liverpool’s hearts to be crowned as champions.
Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday thanks to two goals from Sadio Mane, but City came from behind to win 4-1 at Brighton and retain their title by a single point.
It meant Liverpool ended the season on 97 points, the third-highest tally in Premier League history, but fell agonisingly short of securing their first English top-flight title since 1990.
Read - Twitter reacts to Man City’s Premier League title win over Liverpool
The title race went down the wire as the Reds sat on top for 21 minutes at one point before Pep Guardiola’s men secured an incredible turnaround.
Although City held their nerves towards the end, it was a season that kept fans on the edge of their seats and the numbers don’t lie.
The top two have amassed 195 points - a top-flight record for the champions and runners-up.
Along with registering the most combined wins for top two sides (62), they also suffered the fewest combined defeats - 5 all season, which was also a record.
Here’s a look at more incredible stats from the entire season.