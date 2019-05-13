Manchester City broke Liverpool’s hearts as they retained the Premier League title in style on Sunday. The Citizens held their nerve to come from behind and thrash Brighton to hold off a charging Liverpool after a nail-biting campaign.
Pep Guardiola’s team won 4-1 at Brighton to finish with 98 points - the second-highest total in Premier League history - as Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 at Anfield to finish a single, agonising, point adrift. But Guardiola’s team did not have it all their own way as they won a fourth English title in eight seasons and the sixth in the club’s history.
A day of drama on England’s south coast was in keeping with an astonishing season in which the lead switched hands time after time.
Read - Man City captain hails ‘hardest Premier League ever’ after winning back-to-back titles
Liverpool drew first blood on Sunday, with Sadio Mane striking in the 17th minute to put them mathematically top of the table.
City fans’ nerves were shredded even further when Glenn Murray scored for Brighton in the 27th minute, drawing a huge roar at Anfield. But those cheers were quickly muted once Sergio Aguero equalised before defender Aymeric Laporte gave City the lead. Second half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan put the result beyond doubt.
Here is how Twitter reacted to City retaining the Premier League title.
Few fans also took the opportunity to rub salt into Liverpool’s wounds.
City, who strung together 14 league wins at the end of the season, are the first side to retain the title since their bitter rivals Manchester United managed the feat in 2009, and remain on course for the first domestic treble in English football history.
(with AFP inputs)