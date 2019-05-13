Manchester City broke Liverpool’s hearts as they retained the Premier League title in style on Sunday. The Citizens held their nerve to come from behind and thrash Brighton to hold off a charging Liverpool after a nail-biting campaign.

Pep Guardiola’s team won 4-1 at Brighton to finish with 98 points - the second-highest total in Premier League history - as Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 at Anfield to finish a single, agonising, point adrift. But Guardiola’s team did not have it all their own way as they won a fourth English title in eight seasons and the sixth in the club’s history.

A day of drama on England’s south coast was in keeping with an astonishing season in which the lead switched hands time after time.

Liverpool drew first blood on Sunday, with Sadio Mane striking in the 17th minute to put them mathematically top of the table.

City fans’ nerves were shredded even further when Glenn Murray scored for Brighton in the 27th minute, drawing a huge roar at Anfield. But those cheers were quickly muted once Sergio Aguero equalised before defender Aymeric Laporte gave City the lead. Second half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan put the result beyond doubt.

Here is how Twitter reacted to City retaining the Premier League title.

Manchester City in last 2 Premier League seasons:



Games: 76

Wins: 64

Draws: 6

Losses: 6

Points: 198

Win %: 84

Goals Scored: 201

Goals Conceded: 50

Goal Difference: 149

Clean Sheets: 36



Trophies: 🏆🏆 #Back2Back pic.twitter.com/f6IeAES16o — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) May 12, 2019

What a Captain.

What a Manager.

What a Team.



MANCHESTER CITY pic.twitter.com/TTcMYwEFsO — HHH (@HalvorHHoevring) May 13, 2019

Fue hermoso

Manchester City Bicampeon! pic.twitter.com/K7EMDfj7BO — untalcampeón (@untalcardona) May 13, 2019

Pep Guardiola’s league record as a manager:



🇪🇸 Barcelona:

2008/09 - 1st

2009/10 - 1st

2010/11 - 1st

2011/12 - 2nd



🇩🇪 Bayern Munich:

2013/14 - 1st

2014/15 - 1st

2015/16 - 1st



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City:

2016/17 - 3rd

2017/18 - 1st

2018/19 - 1st



Simply the best. 🐐 https://t.co/OtrG8x2nJj — SPORTbible (@sportbible) May 13, 2019

Best title race ever in my opinion and two of the best teams the Premier League has ever seen.



Such a shame there could only be one winner. Congratulations to Man City.



Only three months until we do it all again! 😜 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) May 13, 2019

Pep Guardiola is the first manager to win back-to-back league titles in these three of Europe’s top five divisions:



🇪🇸 LaLiga

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League



More history made. 📘 pic.twitter.com/r0XbBICgSu — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 12, 2019

As a manager, Pep Guardiola has now won 26 trophies in 581 games, a trophy every 23 matches.



That is outrageous. pic.twitter.com/LL3x5jkm8Z — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 13, 2019

Morning😍

and happy Aguerooooooooo 93:20 day💙 pic.twitter.com/r8e4e9hdeo — SxR Cronin (@srcroninmc) May 13, 2019

Pep Guardiola shows respect to Liverpool after an incredible season



He's the third manager ever to retain the #PL title 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/BC0hKhVAVr — Premier League (@premierleague) May 12, 2019

3 years ago many were mocking Pep Guardiola and claiming he should adapt to their football. Now he's celebrating his 2nd PL title in a row having won 198 points in 2 years, Guess it's the PL that needs to adapt to Pep Guardiola now. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) May 12, 2019

Manchester City have become the first side to successfully defend the Premier League trophy since Manchester United in 2008/09:



🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/iWFX0ydKSe — Footy Meme (@_FootyMeme) May 12, 2019

As crazy as it may sound, I believe Liverpool actually had a better season than Manchester City even though they won the prem. here’s why:



1x POTY

4x TOTY Players

2x Golden Boots

1x Golden Glove

1x UCL Final

Didn’t lose at home

Least goals conceded

97 points in a season



🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WPsTyDH1AY — KrackheadKlopp (@KrackheadKlopp) May 12, 2019

🗣 | Salah: “We did everything this season, we only lost one game. We got 97 points. I say congratulations to Manchester City and we will fight again next season for this trophy." 💪🏆 pic.twitter.com/elqyqKwKuc — Steven Gerrard (@Gerrard8FanPage) May 13, 2019

Few fans also took the opportunity to rub salt into Liverpool’s wounds.

30th December

Liverpool 54 points

Man city 44 points



12th May

Man city 98 points

Liverpool 97 points



LIVERPOOL ARE MAJOR BOTTLE JOBS 🤣🥴 pic.twitter.com/FiEr8LaKyt — GEORGE (@BCFCGE0RGE) May 12, 2019

Liverpool fans Realizing that their Team blew up a 9 points Lead. pic.twitter.com/hJz9XJS6Y4 — Ziyanda 🌻 (@kumkanikazie) May 13, 2019

"Last time Liverpool won the league..." pic.twitter.com/HxMV3ypkBN — WearedWabinho (@FearedFabinho) May 13, 2019

Going to bed knowing Liverpool haven’t won the title for another season>>>> pic.twitter.com/iKgpl86E2c — Monet 🔰 (@MightyMcsauce) May 12, 2019

Liverpool fans on winning the Premier League pic.twitter.com/Xk9giKID9W — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 12, 2019

Don’t let Liverpool fans forget that they were 7 points ahead of Manchester City at one stage this season. They bottled winning the league, they have been top of the table 3 times at Christmas and have never went on to win the league. — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) May 12, 2019

Looking for Liverpool fans in work today pic.twitter.com/yUHPVurt2a — Manchester is BLUE (@manchesterisB) May 13, 2019

We Are Liverpool. This Mean More... pic.twitter.com/L2utQj0FGb — Siaran Bola Live (@SiaranBolaLivee) May 13, 2019

If Twitter was founded in 2006, that means no Liverpool fan has ever tweeted, 'we won the league!' 😭#EPL #LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/aAVLSW39Gk — Ifeoluwa (@AdeIsAde) May 12, 2019

Liverpool fans thought Pep was Valverde pic.twitter.com/ycZhwvYunz — mx (@LeooMessi10i) May 12, 2019

The fact that people are talking more about Liverpool finishing second than Manchester City winning the League tells you absolutely everything about it. — 10 (@stevieeeeeeeG8) May 12, 2019

Still can’t believe Liverpool won the league. Fair play, 19th title it is.. pic.twitter.com/6krtsSxH7Z — V (@fi_utd) May 13, 2019

So Liverpool's inability to beat the worst United team in Premiership history ultimately cost them the league. — Kai Wayne (@KaiWayne) May 12, 2019

FOR SALE: Premier League winners 2018/2019 season podium. Unused. Collect from Anfield, Liverpool, L4 0TH. pic.twitter.com/tblkGKkjm2 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 12, 2019

Liverpool fans: Please Brighton 🙏🙏🙏



Brighton:



Liverpool fans: pic.twitter.com/vAR6Kz9VfW — Goal (@goal) May 12, 2019

RT to piss a Liverpool fan off pic.twitter.com/FsrRYsiIc1 — ɴᴀᴢᴢᴀ (Champions Of England) (@PrimeSiIva) May 12, 2019

Rivals: “Liverpool fans are crying, in shambles, look at them lmaoo”



Meanwhile:



pic.twitter.com/RUv2Zr0dm7 — Kai 🇪🇸 (@lfcnine) May 12, 2019

City, who strung together 14 league wins at the end of the season, are the first side to retain the title since their bitter rivals Manchester United managed the feat in 2009, and remain on course for the first domestic treble in English football history.

(with AFP inputs)