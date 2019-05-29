The grandest tournament in world cricket – the ICC World Cup – begins from Thursday in the United Kingdom.

The showpiece event will witness 48 games being played across 46 days at 11 venues from May 30 to July 14. Ten teams will play against each other in the round-robin stage for the first time since the 1992 edition and the top four sides will qualify for the semi-finals which will be held in Manchester and Birmingham.

The iconic Old Trafford will host the maximum number of matches (six) followed Edgbaston, Lord’s, The Oval and Trent Bridge where five games will be played. Cardiff and Leeds will play host to four matches while Bristol, Taunton and Chester-le-Street will have three games.

The World Cup opener will see hosts England squaring off against South Africa while defending champions Australia begin their title defence against Afghanistan on June 1. India, who have won the competition twice, will begin their campaign against South Africa at Southampton on 5 June.

Full World Cup schedule

Fixtures Date and time (IST) Venue Result
England vs South Africa 30 May, Thursday at 3:30 PM Kennington Oval, London
West Indies vs Pakistan  31 May, Friday at 3:00 PM Trent Bridge, Nottingham
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1 June, Saturday at 3:00 PM Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Afghanistan vs Australia 1 June, Saturday at 6:00 PM County Ground, Bristol
South Africa vs Bangladesh 2 June, Sunday at 3:00 PM Kennington Oval, London
England vs Pakistan 3 June, Monday at 3:00 PM Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 4 June, Tuesday at 3:00 PM  Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
South Africa vs India 5 June, Wednesday at 3:00 PM The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 5 June, Wednesday at 6:00 PM Kennington Oval, London
Australia vs West Indies 6 June, Thursday at 3:00 PM Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 7 June, Friday at 3:00 PM County Ground, Bristol
England vs Bangladesh 8 June, Saturday at 3:00 PM Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Afghanistan vs New Zealand 8 June, Saturday at 6:00 PM The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
India vs Australia 9 June, Sunday at 3:00 PM Kennington Oval, London
South Africa vs West Indies  10 June, Monday at 3:00 PM The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 11 June, Tuesday at 3:00 PM  County Ground, Bristol
Australia vs Pakistan 12 June, Wednesday at 3:00 PM The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
India vs New Zealand 13 June, Thursday at 3:00 PM
 Trent Bridge, Nottingham
England vs West Indies 14 June, Friday at 3:00 PM The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Sri Lanka vs Australia 15 June, Saturday at 3:00 PM Kennington Oval, London
South Africa vs Afghanistan 15 June, Saturday at 6:00 PM Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
India vs Pakistan 16 June, Sunday at 3:00 PM 
 Old Trafford, Manchester
West Indies vs Bangladesh 17 June, Monday at 3:00 PM The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
England vs Afghanistan 18 June, Tuesday at 3:00 PM Old Trafford, Manchester
New Zealand vs South Africa  19 June, Wednesday at 3:00 PM Edgbaston, Birmingham
Australia vs Bangladesh 20 June, Thursday at 3:00 PM  Trent Bridge, Nottingham
England vs Sri Lanka  21 June, Friday at 3:00 PM Headingley, Leeds
India vs Afghanistan 22 June, Saturday at 3:00 PM The Rose Bowl, Southampton
West Indies vs New Zealand 22 June, Saturday at 6:00 PM Old Trafford, Manchester
Pakistan vs South Africa  23 June, Sunday at 3:00 PM Lord’s, London
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 24 June, Monday at 3:00 PM The Rose Bowl, Southampton
England vs Australia 25 June, Tuesday at 3:00 PM  Lord’s, London
New Zealand vs Pakistan   26 June, Wednesday at 3:00 PM Edgbaston, Birmingham
West Indies vs India  27 June, Thursday at 3:00 PM Old Trafford, Manchester
Sri Lanka vs South Africa  28 June, Friday at 3:00 PM Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Pakistan vs Afghanistan  29 June, Saturday at 3:00 PM Headingley, Leeds
New Zealand vs Australia 29 June, Saturday at 6:00 PM Lord’s, London
England vs India 30 June, Sunday at 3:00 PM  Edgbaston, Birmingham
Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1 July, Monday at 3:00 PM Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
India vs Bangladesh  2 July, Tuesday at 6:00 PM Edgbaston, Birmingham
England vs New Zealand 3 July, Wednesday at 3:00 PM Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Afghanistan vs West Indies 4 July, Thursday at 3:00 PM Headingley, Leeds
Pakistan vs Bangladesh  5 July, Friday at 3:00 PM Lord’s, London
Sri Lanka vs India  6 July, Saturday at - 6:00 PM Headingley, Leeds
Australia vs South Africa 6 July, Saturday at 6:00 PM Old Trafford, Manchester
TBC vs TBC 1st Semifinal  9 July, Tuesday at 3:00 PM Old Trafford, Manchester
TBC vs TBC 2nd Semifinal 11 July, Thursday at 3:00 PM  Edgbaston, Birmingham
TBC vs TBC Final 14 July, Sunday at 3:00 PM Lord’s, London