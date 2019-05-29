The grandest tournament in world cricket – the ICC World Cup – begins from Thursday in the United Kingdom.
The showpiece event will witness 48 games being played across 46 days at 11 venues from May 30 to July 14. Ten teams will play against each other in the round-robin stage for the first time since the 1992 edition and the top four sides will qualify for the semi-finals which will be held in Manchester and Birmingham.
The iconic Old Trafford will host the maximum number of matches (six) followed Edgbaston, Lord’s, The Oval and Trent Bridge where five games will be played. Cardiff and Leeds will play host to four matches while Bristol, Taunton and Chester-le-Street will have three games.
The World Cup opener will see hosts England squaring off against South Africa while defending champions Australia begin their title defence against Afghanistan on June 1. India, who have won the competition twice, will begin their campaign against South Africa at Southampton on 5 June.
Full World Cup schedule
|Fixtures
|Date and time (IST)
|Venue
|Result
|England vs South Africa
|30 May, Thursday at 3:30 PM
|Kennington Oval, London
|West Indies vs Pakistan
|31 May, Friday at 3:00 PM
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|1 June, Saturday at 3:00 PM
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Afghanistan vs Australia
|1 June, Saturday at 6:00 PM
|County Ground, Bristol
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|2 June, Sunday at 3:00 PM
|Kennington Oval, London
|England vs Pakistan
|3 June, Monday at 3:00 PM
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
|4 June, Tuesday at 3:00 PM
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|South Africa vs India
|5 June, Wednesday at 3:00 PM
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Bangladesh vs New Zealand
|5 June, Wednesday at 6:00 PM
|Kennington Oval, London
|Australia vs West Indies
|6 June, Thursday at 3:00 PM
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|7 June, Friday at 3:00 PM
|County Ground, Bristol
|England vs Bangladesh
|8 June, Saturday at 3:00 PM
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Afghanistan vs New Zealand
|8 June, Saturday at 6:00 PM
|The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
|India vs Australia
|9 June, Sunday at 3:00 PM
|Kennington Oval, London
|South Africa vs West Indies
|10 June, Monday at 3:00 PM
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|11 June, Tuesday at 3:00 PM
|County Ground, Bristol
|Australia vs Pakistan
|12 June, Wednesday at 3:00 PM
|The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
|India vs New Zealand
| 13 June, Thursday at 3:00 PM
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|England vs West Indies
|14 June, Friday at 3:00 PM
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Sri Lanka vs Australia
|15 June, Saturday at 3:00 PM
|Kennington Oval, London
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|15 June, Saturday at 6:00 PM
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|India vs Pakistan
| 16 June, Sunday at 3:00 PM
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|West Indies vs Bangladesh
|17 June, Monday at 3:00 PM
|The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
|England vs Afghanistan
|18 June, Tuesday at 3:00 PM
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|19 June, Wednesday at 3:00 PM
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|20 June, Thursday at 3:00 PM
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|England vs Sri Lanka
|21 June, Friday at 3:00 PM
|Headingley, Leeds
|India vs Afghanistan
|22 June, Saturday at 3:00 PM
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|West Indies vs New Zealand
|22 June, Saturday at 6:00 PM
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|23 June, Sunday at 3:00 PM
|Lord’s, London
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|24 June, Monday at 3:00 PM
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|England vs Australia
|25 June, Tuesday at 3:00 PM
|Lord’s, London
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|26 June, Wednesday at 3:00 PM
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|West Indies vs India
|27 June, Thursday at 3:00 PM
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|28 June, Friday at 3:00 PM
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|29 June, Saturday at 3:00 PM
|Headingley, Leeds
|New Zealand vs Australia
|29 June, Saturday at 6:00 PM
|Lord’s, London
|England vs India
|30 June, Sunday at 3:00 PM
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Sri Lanka vs West Indies
|1 July, Monday at 3:00 PM
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|India vs Bangladesh
|2 July, Tuesday at 6:00 PM
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|England vs New Zealand
|3 July, Wednesday at 3:00 PM
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|Afghanistan vs West Indies
|4 July, Thursday at 3:00 PM
|Headingley, Leeds
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|5 July, Friday at 3:00 PM
|Lord’s, London
|Sri Lanka vs India
|6 July, Saturday at - 6:00 PM
|Headingley, Leeds
|Australia vs South Africa
|6 July, Saturday at 6:00 PM
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|TBC vs TBC 1st Semifinal
|9 July, Tuesday at 3:00 PM
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|TBC vs TBC 2nd Semifinal
|11 July, Thursday at 3:00 PM
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|TBC vs TBC Final
|14 July, Sunday at 3:00 PM
|Lord’s, London