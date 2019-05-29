The grandest tournament in world cricket – the ICC World Cup – begins from Thursday in the United Kingdom.

The showpiece event will witness 48 games being played across 46 days at 11 venues from May 30 to July 14. Ten teams will play against each other in the round-robin stage for the first time since the 1992 edition and the top four sides will qualify for the semi-finals which will be held in Manchester and Birmingham.

The iconic Old Trafford will host the maximum number of matches (six) followed Edgbaston, Lord’s, The Oval and Trent Bridge where five games will be played. Cardiff and Leeds will play host to four matches while Bristol, Taunton and Chester-le-Street will have three games.

The World Cup opener will see hosts England squaring off against South Africa while defending champions Australia begin their title defence against Afghanistan on June 1. India, who have won the competition twice, will begin their campaign against South Africa at Southampton on 5 June.