World number three Roger Federer eased into the third round of the WTA and ATP Italian Open on Thursday with a straight sets win over Portugal’s Joao Sousa.

Federer won through 6-4, 6-3 against the 72nd-ranked Sousa and will play Croatian 13th seed Borna Coric later in the day for a place in the quarter-finals after rain delays wiped out play on Wednesday.

Federer, a four-time finalist in Rome, returns to Italy after skipping the clay season for the last two years as he concentrated on his grass game.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal lost just one game as he crushed France’s Jeremy Chardy in straight sets to advance to the third round on Thursday.

The eight-time Rome champion won 6-0, 6-1 and next meets Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, the 14th seed, later in the day for a place in the quarter-finals after rain delays wiped out play on Wednesday.

Top seed Novak Djokovic booked his ticket to the third round with a straight sets win over Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

The Serbian world number one – the Madrid Open winner last weekend – won the second round match 6-1, 6-3 in 66 minutes.

Djokovic, 31, a four-time Italian Open winner, next plays either German Philipp Kohlschreiber or Italy’s Marco Cecchinato for a place in the quarter-finals.