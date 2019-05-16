The Indian Olympic Association will have discussions with the government after the general elections to address the visa issues faced by Pakistan athletes, said its secretary general Rajeev Mehta in New Delhi on Thursday.

Mehta, speaking at the launch of India’s first Kho Kho League, said few Pakistani players had shown their interest to participate in the tournament, according to a report in PTI.

“We will talk to the government after May 23 regarding the visa issues faced by Pakistan players. Pakistan athletes have expressed their wish to participate in this league,” said Mehta, who is also the chairman of Kho Kho Federation of India.

“It is not about only Kho Kho, other sporting events which are part of International Olympic committee are also facing similar problems, which can be solved only after IOA talks to the government,” he is quoted as saying by the news agency.

The IOC had revoked the Olympic qualification status of a shooting event in New Delhi after India refused to grant visa to two Pakistani athletes and an official in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack last February.

Saying that the action was against the Olympic Charter, the world body banned India from hosting future events and urged international sports federations not to stage competitions in the country.

While India hosts a number of leagues across sports, none of them see participation of Pakistan players.