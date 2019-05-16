Australian Nick Kyrgios forfeited his second-round game at the Italian Open on Thursday after walking off court against Norwegian Casper Ruud.

The controversial figure was serving at 1-1 in the third set when the referee gave a point against him for unsportsmanlike conduct for swearing. The world No 36, having already been handed a code violation earlier in the match, was now handed a game penalty.

His response was to smash his racket on the court, argue with the line judge, kick a water bottle before throwing a chair on to the court. He then packed his bag and then stormed off court.

Kyrgios defaulted the match with Ruud winning 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 2-1 to advance to the third round.

This isn’t the first time Kyrgios has had a meltdown on court. The 24-year-old is famous for having a bad temper during, especially tight matches. The 24-year-old was given a ban by ATP in 2016 at the Shanghai Masters after leaving the court midway through a match against Mischa Zverev and could be in line for another heavy sanction.

In February this year, Rafael Nadal had a run-in with Kyrgios at the Mexico Open after their Round of 16 clash.

“He is a player who has huge talent, who could be winning Grand Slams or fighting for first position in the rankings,” the 17-time Grand Slam champion had said back then. “But he lacks respect for the public, the opponent and himself.”