World No 3 Roger Federer pulled out of the Italian Open before his quarter-final match on Thursday with a right leg injury.

Federer, a four-time Rome finalist, had been due to meet Greek eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the semi-finals.

The Swiss 20-time Grand Slam winner was playing in Rome to prepare for his return to the French Open for the first time since 2015.

Federer said in a statement, “I am disappointed that I will not be able to compete today. I am not 100% physically and after consultation with my team, it was determined that I not play. Rome has always been one of my favorite cities to visit and I hope to be back next year.”

Like most participants in the draw, Federer had to play two matches on Thursday as he defeated Joao Sousa and Borna Coric.

Earlier in the day, women’s world No 1 Osaka said she was “between sad and disappointed” after pulling out of the Italian Open with injury just a week before the start of the French Open.

“I woke up this morning and I couldn’t really move my thumb,” the 21-year-old told a press conference.

“I can’t move my hand. I can’t move my thumb and I’m not sure I can play my match.

“I tried to practice and grip my racket and I just felt this pain every time I tried to move my hand in different directions.”

The Japanese star was due to meet Madrid Open champion and sixth seed Kiki Bertens for a place in the final four in Rome.

“Right now I’m not mad, but between sad and disappointed,” she continued.

