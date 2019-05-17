With less than a fortnight left for the start of the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, the global governing body released the official theme song titled Stand By.

The single is a collaboration between LORYN and Rudimental – will be played in ground and city events across the tournament as the official song to this summer’s showpiece event, the ICC said in a release.

According to the ICC, the song “celebrates the cultural diversity of the United Kingdom and was announced earlier in May at an exclusive event hosted by Radio 1 Breakfast DJ, Greg James in discussion with Cricket World Cup Ambassador Freddie Flintoff and LORYN.”