England cricketer Ben Stokes said he’s “flattered” to be nominated for New Zealander of the Year award. He downplayed his worthiness for the award, stating New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is more deserving of the recognition.
Stokes who was born in New Zealand moved to the United Kingdon at the age of 12 and has since settled there. He has represented the England cricket team throughout his career and recently played a big part in England’s win over New Zealand in the final of the 2019 ICC World Cup.
Despite contributing to the Kiwis’ loss in the World Cup final, Stokes was nominated for the award. Here’s the Stokes’ full statement on the nomination for the New Zealander of the Year award.
I am flattered to be nominated for New Zealander of the Year. I am proud of my New Zealand and Maori heritage but it would not sit right with me to be nominated for this prestigious award. There are people who deserve this recognition more and have done a lot more for the country of New Zealand.
I have helped England lift a World Cup and my life is firmly established in the UK – it has been since I was 12-years old.
I feel the whole country should align their support to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. He should be revered as a kiwi legend. He led his team in this World Cup with distinction and honour. He was the player of the tournament and an inspirational leader of men. He shows humility and empathy to every situation and is an all-round good bloke. He typifies what it is to be a New Zealander. He would be a worthy recipient of this accolade. New Zealand, fully support him. He deserves it and gets my vote.